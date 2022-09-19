Shaquille O’Neal Leaves Fans In Awe With Incredible Workout Video

Shaquille O’Neal, one of America’s most famous former professional basketball players, revealed earlier this year that he had got a talking to from his doctor. It appears he has since been working out like a demon, and now he has taken to Instagram with a video that has left fans in awe.

Shaquille O’Neal, former NBA star and now Inside the NBA star, has taken to Instagram with an awe-inspiring mid workout video. Big Shaq, now 50, took to Instagram on Sunday, showing himself to be looking very big indeed. The video, which looks to have been taken mid-workout, was posted with the song “When you’re old, but look young” as the soundtrack.

Fans were so impressed that they left an array of fawning remarks (and deliberately bold claims). “BULLS NEED U let’s gooo,” one said. “Ok OG!!!!” none other than Michael B. Jordan wrote. “Looking like your from 1992” musical artist @mopacino wrote.

WATCH: Shaq Posts Mid-Workout Vanity Video…

Another Instagram commenter quipped: “SHAQ ready to help the Lakers win next season lol.” Even UFC star Israel Adesanya was impressed, writing: “Diesel!!”

The furore made its way onto Twitter, too, where people made comments along the lines of: “He can go back and average 20 and 10” and “How does bro have a six pack?”

How does bro have a 6 pack 😳😳 — Rookstar21 (@Rookstar_21) September 17, 2022

On-air television personality Ro Parrish wrote: “Bout time you posted the progress bro!!!” Speaking of progress, during an interview with GQ USA earlier this year, Shaq talked about the time he went to get a routine check-up at the doctor. The doctor told him he had sleep apnea and was at risk of strokes or hypertension.

“I had to really get checked out. When they hit you with that three-letter word that starts with D and ends with E, it changes stuff up,” said Shaq.

He also said he did old man workouts, none of this Crossfit stuff, and that he opts for the elliptical machine over running.

“Just cardio—30-40 minutes—then chest, arms, biceps, triceps. A simple old man workout. I can’t do all that CrossFit stuff.”

“Well, I tried to run the other day and I’m like, ‘How was I the greatest athlete in the world?’ I just lost everything. So: The elliptical.” Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq’s video has now been reposted all over the place, with the clip blowing minds everywhere from Bleacher Report to Essentially Sports.