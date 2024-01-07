Mid-Thirties Man Gets Shredded In 6 Months Using Simple Diet Hack

We’ve covered a lot of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. None of these body transformations, however, have so profoundly shown the impact of this one very important but often underrated dieting hack…

The thirty-six-year-old Redditor — who goes by the username u/Fit_Earth8823 — posted his most recent progress pics to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealing a massive 36kg (80lb) weight loss that he managed to achieve, quite amazingly, in only six months. But how exactly did he get here and what tricks can we learn from his brief but powerful journwty…

Trim The Fat

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Consume enough protein: Protein is essential for preserving muscle mass during a cut. Aim for 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day. Limit carbohydrate and fat intake: To create a calorie deficit, you will likely need to reduce your carbohydrate and fat intake. However, it’s important not to eliminate these macronutrients entirely, as they are still essential for optimal health and energy levels. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

This particular Reddit poster understood the assignment here, and claims to currently be eating “under 2k [calories] a day”, comprised of the following weight-loss-friendly foods and some careful planning ahead…

“I eat a lot of the same stuff which makes it easier for me. Protein bars and pancakes, sandwiches — egg or some lean meat, chicken, rice, yogurt. But there will be days where I eat some pizza or lasagna, but I’ll plan for it by eating less before or after.” u/Fit_Earth8823

Consistency Is Key

However, there is one crucial aspect to cutting that many people acknowledge at the outset but fail to maintain throughout their journey: it must be consistent. To cut, no amtter how intensely, for a short amount of time only to then throw caution to the wind and enjoy a big old blow-out simply won’t help you get the results you’re after.

Having said that, many pro-level bodybuilders and athletes swear by having regular “cheat days” that allow them to release their pent-up desire for foods that may not fit their goals. On these days, they ostensibly eat whatever they like, not showing any consideration for calories or macros. Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson does cheat days par excellence, so follow him if they sound like your vibe.

For this body-transformed Reddito, however, totally banishing cheat days turned out to be the key to his success. Though he admits to having days where he went over this calorie goal to a minor extent, by never allowing himself to have an untracked day of indulgence, the weight fell off in record time…

“[I] ate in a calorie deficit the whole time. Zero giant cheat days. A few hundred calories over days here and there. Some sort of training basically every day.” u/Fit_Earth8823

No More Cheat Days

So there you have it: the key to weight loss at this level is simple… but not easy. Eating well requires a great deal of discipline but eating this well — where no single went unplanned, untracked, or was allowed to get nutritionally out of hand — requires a superhuman level of commitment that, frankly, this writer is inspired by and envious of in equal measure.

If you’re looking to get in shape this new year, the answer is this: forget the old-school notion of a cheat day. Sure, if you want to eat a little extra — whether that be so you can enjoy socialising or simply because you just can’t kick a craving — go right ahead… but make sure you track those calories and get the day back on track as soon as you can.

Easier said than done? Absolutely. Worth every second of stomach-grumbling discipline? You bet…