Bloody Hell: TAG Heuer’s New Red Dial Watch Is Something Different

We’re used to blue watch dials and green dials are currently having a bit of a moment, but red dials? They’ve always been a bit overlooked. TAG Heuer’s latest limited-edition Carrera might be set to change that, however.

The 162-year-old Swiss watchmaker has had an unusually storied history when it comes to red-dialled watches – from the funky Heuer Silverstone of the 70s to the eclectic TAG Heuer Link and recent Formula 1 watches, they’re one of the few brands bold enough to use the colour.

Their latest red watch is particularly special, though. The TAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Limited Edition (ref. CBK221G.FC6479) isn’t just a fantastic revival of the cult-favourite original Heuer Carrera ref. 2447, but one of the best red dial watches on the planet.

TAG calls the sunray-brushed dial’s colour ‘crimson’, but in person, it comes off more like burgundy or a blood red. Deep and luxurious, the way the dial plays with light is truly mesmerising. If you’re looking to add a red dial watch to your collection, we can’t think of a better candidate.

Image: Jamie Weiss/DMARGE

The Carrera Red Dial comes hot off the heels of TAG’s previous experiment in wild dial colours, the Monaco Purple Dial Limited Edition (ref. CBL2118.FC6518) which, as the name implies, boasts a smoky and rather alluring purple sunray dial.

Like that watch, the Carrera Red Dial comes mounted on a black alligator strap – although the Carrera additionally features an old-school Heuer clasp – and is powered by TAG’s workhouse in-house Heuer 02 movement, which boasts an outstanding power reserve of 80 hours and 100m of water resistance.

A limited-edition of only 600 pieces, it’s available at select boutiques as well as at TAG Heuer’s online boutique here.