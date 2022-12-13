Fresh Doubt Arises Over Dan Bilzerian’s ‘$1 Million Watch’ Theft Claims

You have to take everything Dan Bilzerian says with a grain of salt – but his nonchalant claim about an eye-wateringly expensive watch theft is attracting fresh scrutiny after it’s re-emerged and gone viral on TikTok.

The professional poker player, man mountain, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed ‘King of Instagram’ claimed in an interview last year that he had a $1 million watch “stolen off his wrist” while attending a much-publicised boxing match between super middleweights Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant.

At the time, most of the media took these claims fairly seriously – but after a clip of the interview made its way to TikTok again earlier this week, social media users have questioned Bilzerian’s account, suggesting that his story is a bit fishy.

WATCH Dan Bilzerian talk about his alleged watch theft below.

We’d like to point out first of all that the watch in question was allegedly Bilzerian’s Richard Mille RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren: an incredibly expensive watch, but not a million-dollar watch.

When the RM 11-03 launched back in 2018, it retailed for US$191,500, and aftermarket prices for the watch currently sit around US$500-600k. Expensive, but not a million bucks. Anyway…

TikTok users have also suggested that Bilzerian’s not telling the truth about the theft. Seeing as Bilzerian owed a serious amount of money to investors at the time, many have suggested that he might have set up the theft to claim the insurance on it. Others have suggested he was just renting the watch… Ouch.

Regardless of whether or not you believe Bilzerian that his watch got stolen, it is true that he has a rather insane watch collection. In fact, this is a man who (apparently) buys so many watches that he ‘accidentally’ bought the same watch twice.