The Rock Wears IWC’s Most Famous ‘Big’ Watch To NFL Opener

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the biggest units on the planet… As well as one of Hollywood’s biggest watch collectors.

The 50-year-old actor, former professional wrestler and tequila entrepreneur puts a sizeable chunk of his $800 million net worth towards fine timepieces and has been spotted wearing brands as diverse as Breitling, Hamilton, Oris, Panerai and Rolex.

His taste tends to err on the bigger side (I mean, he’s a big guy, so it makes sense), but he’s easily got one of the most mature and complex watch collections in Hollywood. His latest watch purchase, however, might be the most famous ‘big’ watch on the planet.

The Rock was on announcer duty for the NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills (something he’s done before, notably for last year’s Super Bowl) and wore nothing but a black tank top and an IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch (ref. IW501015) for the occasion. Guess he wanted to let the watch stand out.

Image: ESPN / IWC Schaffhausen

The Big Pilot is one of the most iconic watches of all time and IWC’s most famous creation. Officially introduced in 2002, the Big Pilot is modelled after the oversized “B-Uhr” observation watches IWC created in the 1940s for multiple air forces during WWII.

Since then, the Big Pilot has been the focus of a wide range of complications and design iterations – with IWC notably revamping the Big Pilot range in 2021 by slimming its case size down to 43mm (which is still rather large).

RELATED: IWC Schaffhausen Unveil Biggest Change Yet To Their Most Iconic Watch

The Rock’s Big Pilot is a slightly older model though, with a more familiar 46mm case diameter. Most men with smaller wrists can’t pull off a Big Pilot, but The Rock actually makes the watch look small…

Boasting a whopping 7-day power reserve (with an indicator at 3 o’clock) plus a date window at 6 o’clock, this is a classic Big Pilot for a man who’s quickly becoming a classic himself – in the best way possible.

Check out the rest of The Rock’s sizeable watch collection below.

