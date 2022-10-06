Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wears A Surprisingly Subtle TAG Heuer Watch

The world’s biggest man is normally a fan of super-huge, super-lavish watches – which makes his most recent watch acquisition all the more interesting.

The 50-year-old actor, former professional wrestler and tequila entrepreneur puts a sizeable chunk of his $800 million net worth towards fine timepieces and has been spotted wearing brands as diverse as Audemars Piguet, IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai and Rolex. He loves gold and very few of his pieces cost less than US$10,000.

That’s why it was so surprising to see him wear a comparatively subtle green-dial TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph (ref. CBN2A10.BA0643), which retails for US$5,750. Not a cheap watch by any means, but a very different pick for The Rock. It shows that he’s a true watch fan.

One of the most iconic chronographs in the world and a watch steeped in motorsports heritage, the TAG Heuer Carrera is a total classic. Boasting a tri-compax subdial layout with a date window at 6 o’clock, a super-comfy H-link bracelet and powered by the in-house Heuer 02 movement, it’s the perfect daily wearer… Or red carpet accessory.

Images: Getty / TAG Heuer

This model’s 44mm case size definitely puts on the larger size when it comes to watches… But when you consider The Rock regularly rocks pieces with 47mm+ case sizes, this is a small watch for him.

It’s also nice to see him wear a real TAG Heuer for a change. Last year he came clean on Twitter about how back in the 90s he used to wear a fake Carrera… “Before it turned green”, at least. Well, now he’s got a real TAG that’s actually green. Funny how the world works.

Check out some other highlights from The Rock’s watch collection below.

Dwayne is currently on a whistle-stop tour of the Americas promoting his latest film, Black Adam: a DC Extended Universe superhero film where he plays the eponymous anti-hero. He also voices Krypto the Superdog (Superman’s dog) in another DC film that’s in cinemas right now, The League of Super-Pets.