The Gentleman’s Theo James’ $300,000 Patek Philippe Is The Most Disastrous Watch Casting In Netflix History

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen is without a doubt the best thing streaming on Netflix right now. It’s got everything a boy could ask for. Guns, drugs, gangsters, Kaya Scodelario and watches, lots of very expensive watches.

That said, it’s not all roses. Eagle-eyed watch fans will have no doubt spotted a plethora of gold watches. With some better placed than others.

Let’s start with Freddy Halstead, played by Daniel Ings.

The cokehead older brother of protagonist Eddie wears solid gold Rolex Submariner, which makes total sense for the degenerate that he is. He’s more real estate agent than Earl.

Then let’s take Giancarlo Esposito’s character, Stanley Johnston, the smooth-talking wheeler deal also dons a gold Rolex, which makes sense for someone in his position and with his means. Bobby Glass, played by Ray Winstone looks to wear a very chill Bremont chronograph even if his sunglasses are horrifically expensive.

However, it’s Eddie Halstead’s (Theo James) choice of watch that has really been a casting whoopsie IMHO. Eddie is a military man, humble, hard-working thrown into the shit show that is his father’s complicated life that was left behind. A man of the people you would say.

After beating up a few gangsters Eddie suddenly appears with a gold Patek Philippe. A cool $300,000 if you know where to buy one.

Eddie’s gold Patek is just not him. Maybe if he worked for Gavin Rubenstein.

Given the family is cash-poor and generally in the f*****, you would think wearing a gold Patek would be the last thing on his mind.

Thankfully, the watch is eventually stolen and he returns to regular programming. Eddie redeems himself with a Panerai Luminor on a leather strap in episode eight. A more fitting specimen for a military captain.

Call us petty but the Patek seems a character styling miss in a very tight storyline and some of the best men’s fashion in any Netflix series, ever.

We won’t ruin it for you, but Eddie’s gold Patek does make a glorious return. At this point, it’s well-earned and deserved.

If you haven’t watched The Gentlemen, do yourself a favour and start streaming it today on Netflix.