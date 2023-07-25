Tom Brady Breaks Hearts Everywhere By Allegedly Hooking Up With Bradley Cooper’s Ex

Written by Ben Esden

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk are reportedly enjoying a “casual romance” after the pair were spotted together in Los Angeles this week.

Tom Brady, 45, has kept a low romantic profile since filing for divorce from now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The couple parted ways after 13 years of marriage and have two children together.

But it appears that the seven-time Super Bowl Champion has found the single life suits him. First, there were rumours that he was dating Kim Kardashian after the pair were seen cosying up together at Michael Rubin’s All-White themed party (where he also wore a $1.5 million watch) – but now Brady has now been spotted with another supermodel, Irina Shayk, in LA.

Brady picked up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air in Beverly Hills in his Rolls-Royce, with rumours circulating about a possible romance between the pair after being seen together at a wedding this year.

WATCH how Tom Brady stays fit in his 40s below.

Although Shayk denied “malicious” rumours that the pair had got together, it could be hard to deny the fledging romance after it was reported she spent the night at Brady’s LA home, with these images surfacing this week.

This wouldn’t be the first high-profile athlete Irina Shayk has dated, following a nearly five-year romance with Cristiano Ronaldo between 2010-2015. Shayk even claimed she lost 11 million Instagram followers following her split from the Portuguese footballer.