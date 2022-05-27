The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stopwatch Everyone’s Talking About… But Can’t Find

Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to what’s probably the best action movie of the 80s, has just hit cinemas, and it’s an absolute delight for the senses. But watch nerds were delighted to see one watch in particular…

Many of the characters in the film wear IWC Schaffhausen watches – of course, IWC has had a long partnership with the US Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, which is better known as TOPGUN. It’s this elite flight school that the movie revolves around and takes its name from.

IWC has produced a wide variety of TOP GUN watches – for example, the ‘Lake Tahoe’ and ‘Woodland’ that were unveiled at Watches & Wonders earlier this year – but eagle-eyed moviegoers spotted a rather unusual, hitherto unseen IWC in Top Gun: Maverick that’s got people worked up into a lather.

It’s actually not a watch at all but a stopwatch. Hong Kong-based watch collector Erwin Chu has shared the first look at the coveted stopwatch online, and we have to say, it looks cool as hell.

A small monopusher number, the ‘IWC Schaffhausen Instructor’s Stopwatch’ appears to be made out of IWC’s Ceratanium compound and features the same iconic dial design as IWC’s pilot’s watches.

As you can see above, the stopwatch comes as part of a set alongside a matching TOP GUN Mark XVII wristwatch plus a ballistic nylon lanyard and comes packaged in a Pelican-style dry box. Super cool stuff.

DMARGE has been told that the stopwatch only comes as part of this set. It’s not clear whether or not members of the general public will be able to purchase this box set – watch this space.