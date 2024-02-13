Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes Make Big Rolex & Breitling Watch Statements After Super Bowl Win

Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were living it large in Las Vegas last night, celebrating the team’s third Super Bowl in just five years after a 25-22 win over the 49ers… and their wrist game was fit for champions.

After the final whistle was sounded, confirming the Kansas City Chiefs had won the Super Bowl LVIII, it certainly didn’t take long for the players to start the celebrations.

At the trophy presentation, an elated – albeit exhausted – Travis Kelce grabbed the microphone and at the top of a raspy voice, serenaded the crowd and the millions of fans watching at home with his own rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit song Viva Las Vegas… the party, it would seem, had already started.

But later, at the XS nightclub inside the world-famous Wynn hotel, the Super Bowl-winning side was spotted singing and dancing long into the night, celebrating a third Super Bowl win in just five years.

KC Chief’s star player (and America’s new sweetheart) Travis Kelce was joined by MVP-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the pair were dressed to impress, sporting a pair of watches to rival anyone in the league.

Travis Kelce was wearing a Breitling Bentley Flying B Jump Hour, a large timepiece released as part of a collaboration between the Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling and the renowned British automotive brand Bentley Motors.

Presented in a large rectangular case, Kelce’s Breitling is embellished with diamonds and finished with a black strap and white stitching. Instead of traditional hour hands, it displays the hour through a digital aperture, which “jumps” every hour.

This complication offers a distinctive and modern interpretation of timekeeping; it’s certainly a flashy timepiece, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s the KC Chief’s man of the moment.

Kelce’s partner in crime, and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is more than impressive on the football pitch. The 28-year-old quarterback is second only to the legendary Tom Brady for the most Super Bowl wins in history, and became just the fifth QB to ever win three top prizes after yesterday’s victory… in short, he has a lot to celebrate.

Mahomes was pictured enjoying the moment with his teammates, sporting a classic Rolex GMT-Master II – one of the quarterback’s prized possessions.

Originally designed for pilots, Mahomes’ Rolex GMT-Master II features a distinctive design with a blue and black Batman rotating bezel which allows the football star to track two time zones simultaneously.

The GMT-Master II is crafted from Rolex’s proprietary Cerachrom ceramic material, offering exceptional durability and scratch resistance so that Mahomes can be confident he can party on and not worry about his signature piece on his wrist.