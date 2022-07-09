Tudor Release A Surprising New ‘People’s Rolex’ With A Seriously Cool History

Tudor is the master of high-end tool watches – and in the depths of winter here in the Southern Hemisphere, they’ve revived an iconic model range with a seriously cool history.

Tudor just continues to go from strength to strength in 2022. Just months after the release of the Tudor Black Bay Pro at Watches & Wonders Geneva – the standout release from the show, if you ask me – Tudor has doubled down and revived one of their most popular watches: the Tudor Ranger, which was previously discontinued in 2020.

The release coincides with the 70th anniversary of the British North Greenland Expedition, a two-year scientific mission studying ice sheets in the isolated Arctic country. Members of the expedition wore the then-brand-new Tudor Oyster Prince model, the Swiss watchmaker’s first timepiece that was both automatic and waterproof.

While the scientists conducted in-depth glaciological and seismic surveys at several sites, they also gathered performance data for their watches on behalf of Tudor. These watches, which were exposed to temperatures as low as -66°C as well as plenty of wear and tear, performed perfectly. It’s these tough Tudors from the 50s that have inspired the new Tudor Ranger.

Ideal for the toughest conditions.

So, to the specs: the new Tudor Ranger has seen its case size reduced from 41mm to 39mm, and it’s now blessed with Tudor’s impeccable COSC-certified MT5402 movement, which boasts a 70hr power reserve and 100m of water-resistance.

Anyone familiar with the Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight will find its 39mm diameter and 12mm thickness rather familiar, and it makes for a highly comfortable watch on the wrist. It’s light, but with just enough weight to remind you you’re wearing a proper tool watch.

With prices starting at AU$3,730 on a NATO-style jacquard fabric strap or a hybrid rubber/textile strap (the same strap design as the Black Bay Pro) or AU$4,150 on a tapered metal bracelet, it’s now the most affordable Tudor with an in-house calibre.

Speaking of the bracelet, it’s a real highlight. Not only does it feature Tudor’s great new ‘T-fit’ rapid-adjustment clasp (perfect for quickly lengthening or shortening your bracelet’s length on the fly) but it doesn’t have the faux-riveted end links some of the Black Bay bracelets have – a divisive design feature. It’s very Rolex-esque in its design, actually.

The Tudor Ranger on its three different strap options.

Indeed, the Tudor Ranger resembles the Rolex Explorer I in its design, but that’s by no means a bad thing. On the contrary: it’s an Explorer with a more retro look, more strap options and a much sharper price point.

It’s its looks that have drawn us in. The grained matte black dial and beige applied numerals really give it that vintage tool watch feel. We love the burgundy-tipped shovel-shaped second hand, too. Yet it’s not completely retro: its crystal is domed, yes, but very subtly, so it’s not too chunky. The steel case features multiple different types of brushing, with the sunburst brushing on the slim bezel a particular highlight.

In short, Tudor has done it again. It’s a watch that ticks all the boxes: quality, aesthetics, versatility, price… More than that, it’s a watch with a fine history all of its own that makes it stand out from its big sister brand Rolex, but with just the right amount of family resemblance.

Check out the new Tudor Ranger at Tudor’s online boutique here.