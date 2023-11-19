Step Inside Watches Of Switzerland’s Luxurious Melbourne Boutique Re-Opening

The following article was produced in partnership with Watches of Switzerland.

Once a single-level store, the reimagined Watches of Switzerland in Collins Street, Melbourne has been transformed into a unique experience in unparalleled luxury; a three-story boutique with intricately designed features and an unrivalled selection of the most exquisite timepieces.

From the moment you enter, clients are treated to a bespoke shopping experience, guided by experts in the finest watches and horology items throughout the store.

But its opulence doesn’t simply lie in the unique timepieces that grace the showroom of this exquisite space; above, hand-blown glass chandeliers from iconic designer Mark Douglas hang from the shimmering hand-painted silver leaf ceiling, illuminating the showroom and catching the finest curves and contours of the watches below.

Image: DMARGE

Each floor offers a unique and nuanced reflection of the boutique. As you walk in, the Watches of Switzerland team will guide you through the extensive selection of pieces within the space; From Rolex, Blancpain, Breguet and Breitling, to Cartier, Omega, Roger Dubuis and Tudor, the curated selection is unlike any other, and a true collector’s dream.

Aligning with other boutique stores located in Barangaroo, Sydney and Perth, the Melbourne Watches of Switzerland store boasts signature design features that make this selection of boutiques the quintessential luxury watch experience here in Australia.

As you descend the levels, marvel at the imported French fluted panelling that lines the walls; each individual piece has been hand-selected and reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence in design; for Watches of Switzerland, the boutique’s reimagined design is more than pure aesthetic, it represents a space that’s dedicated to elevating the customer experience at every turn.

That’s no truer than in its uniquely placed bar, that’s been built into the space on the Lower Ground level. Expert baristas are on hand throughout the week to cater to all your many coffee needs; from magics to bullets and everything in between; or even for clients looking to peruse the exclusive selection with something stronger, alcoholic beverages and cocktails are also on offer as you retire to the Watches of Switzerland VIP Room.

The Watches of Switzerland boutique is a must-visit for Australian watch aficionados and positions the brand as the unequivocal Experts in Time.

The Watches of Switzerland boutique is open 10am-5:30pm Monday to Saturday, with an earlier close of 4pm on Sunday.