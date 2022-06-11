Who is Gavin Rubinstein? Sydney’s Pint-Sized Property Prince

Gavin Rubinstein may be a familiar name if you’ve looked to buy or sell property in Sydney, watched the reality show, Luxe Listings Sydney on Amazon Prime Video, or read any of the articles on DMARGE focusing on Sydney’s real estate market.

Put simply, Gavin Rubinstein is the man behind some of Sydney’s biggest property sales thanks to sheer determination and unrivalled customer service. But, who is Gavin Rubinstein and how did he go from real estate rookie to one of Sydney’s most decorated salesmen?

Gavin Rubinstein Quick Facts

Name: Gavin Rubinstein

Age: 33

DoB: November 7, 1989.

Nationality: Australian

Height: 5ft 4in / 1.62m

Net Worth: $50 million (estimated)

Instagram: @g_rubinstein 69.9k followers, @raywhite.trg 14.6k followers

Who is Gavin Rubinstein?

Gavin Rubinstein is one of Sydney’s top real estate agents and the founder of the Rubinstein Group at Ray White TPG. He’s also known for appearing in Amazon Prime Videos Luxe Listings Sydney, where sees him star alongside two other real estate agents showcasing their properties “as they hustle, negotiate and deal their way towards success”.

His LinkedIn profile describes him as “the leading agent in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs” and “renowned for delivering unrivalled customer service.”

Gavin was born on 7 November 1989, his mother’s identity remains a mystery, but his father is Colin Rubinstein. Gavin also has a brother, Jarryd, who once served in the Israeli Special Forces. Jarryd is now Managing Director of The Rubinstein Group.

Gavin Rubinstein Real Estate

Gavin Rubinstein has proved multiple times just how good of a real estate agent he is. He has won Ray White’s number 1 salesperson award in the entire state of New South Wales every year from 2013 to 2019. In 2018 and 2019, he was actually the number 1 salesperson across the entire Ray White Group, including internationally.

In his first year as a principal for Ray White in 2020, he also ranked at the top across the whole group. It’s thanks to this success for Ray White that allowed Gavin to set up his own office, The Rubinstein Groupm, under the Ray White umbrella.

If this isn’t enough, in just the 12 months from April 2021 to April 2022, Gavin Rubinstein sold property worth over $385 million, selling 85 properties at an average of $4.5m.

In May 2022, he managed to sell 10 properties in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs for a collective $83.4m.

His highest recorded sale price was $17 million for a house in Double Bay.

His team at The Rubinstein Group, which consists of five agents including Gavin, sold more than $350 million worth of property in just their first year of operation.

Gavin Rubinstein Net Worth

Rubinstein’s net worth is estimated to be a staggering $50 million according to OTAKU Art.

He has amassed his fortune from his hard work as a real estate agent for over 10 years. He works 7 days a week, averaging 80 hours, proving his dedication to his work and clients.

He also stars in Amazon Prime Videos Luxe Listing Sydney. The show, which is produced by Kyle Sandilands, is reportedly a worldwide ‘top performer’ and has been renewed for a third season, which is due for release later in 2022.

How did Gavin Rubinstein become successful?

Gavin Rubinstein came from humble beginnings, starting his working career at Mcdonald’s, which he credits for helping him learn what customer service is all about, he said in an interview with Elite Agent.

His interest in real estate came from the potential he saw to make money without tertiary education.

His recipe for success came through hard work and a tedious daily schedule which includes a 4:45am wake up, 5:30 am gym session, and working until at least 8 pm every night.

Although like everybody he need’s a break sometimes, saying he finds his work-life balance” by taking four breaks throughout the year, during school holidays as this is when there’s a downturn in my markets cycle” when talking to Elite Agent.

Gavin Rubinstein Height

If he’s not known for his ability to close monstrous property deals, Gavin Rubinstein is known for his height, or rather, lack of it. Unofficially dubbed Sydney’s pint-sized property Prince, Gavin Rubinstein is reportedly 5ft 4in tall. This isn’t confirmed, however, as Gavin rarely speaks about it height. But, in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Gavin says “I’m 5′1, maybe 5′2 if I wear boots.”

Gavin Rubinstein Instagram

Outside of real estate, Gavin Rubinstein doesn’t reveal much about his personal life, although, in the same Sydney Morning Herald interview, he does admit to “committing to someone.” He doesn’t reveal his partner’s identity, but he admits he isn’t thinking about marriage or kids until he has “hit certain milestones.”

Gavin Rubinstein can likely attribute some of his success to Instagram. He has previously chosen to use the social media platform as a medium to help advertise properties and, while his personal Instagram feed is relatively thin on content, he uses The Rubinstein Group’s page to effectively advertise properties the group is currently selling, usually in the form of a video.

His most recent post is captioned “Real Estate Diaries,” and features Gavin being followed by a documentary crew while he shows off some of the current properties he’s selling.