$50 Million ‘Gatsby House’ To Smash Sydney’s Northern Beaches’ House Price Record Into Oblivion

An amazing Avalon abode, with a private beach and a jetty that can take a 60 foot yacht, is set to smash Sydney’s Northern Beaches’ house price record (the current northern beaches record is $27.5 million).

The waterfront estate, Celeste, is located on Stokes Point. Though it’s not the ocean side (you can’t have everything, I suppose) it’s a sailor’s wet dream, with the property featuring a jetty that can easily take quite a 60′ yacht.

David Edwards, of LJ Hooker Palm Beach, reckons to buy the land and rebuild the space as good as it is, it would cost you a cool $50 million and take four years (hence the projected price).

Image: LJ Hooker

BJ Edwards, also of LJ Hooker Palm Beach, said as soon as the place hit the internet his phone was blaring with calls from all over the world.

That’s hardly a surprise when you consider the location. According to its listing, the epic retreat on Pittwater’s shoreline soaks up majestic north vistas towards Lion Island, “as far as the eye can see.”

How’s that green light at the end of the jetty? Image: LJ Hooker

According to Realestate.com.au, “builder Robert Yazbek bought the deep waterfront estate in 2017 for $12,995,000 when it was called Cooinda.”

Realestate.com.au also reports “the 1631 sqm block tiers down to a 30m water frontage with a private sandy beach, renovated boathouse, jetty and sheltered berthing for the largest of vessels.”

Not bad digs… Image: LJ Hooker

“Yazbek renamed the property Celeste and brought in architect Robert Burton to redesign the three-level property with its six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, northerly aspect and wide water views,” (realestate.com.au).

As you’d expect from such swish kicks, it’s all pretty seamless. Living areas open out to sweeping entertaining areas and terraces. There’s also outdoor dining and an integrated outdoor kitchen.

If you want to swim somewhere a little less brackish, the place has a 20m pool with porthole viewing. It also boasts a games room and wet bar, sauna, media room and three studios. The top floor features the main bedroom suite, a home office, a marble ensuite and a private terrace.

That’ll be $50 million, please… Image: LJ Hooker

Four of the bedrooms have their own bathrooms. There is an elevator to all levels. Oh and outside there is a “sunken private oasis,” a feature moat, a fire pit and a mooring spot. There is also a high tech gate and double garage.

Morning views don’t come much brighter and breezier than this. Image Credit: LJ Hooker

A truly Gatsby-worthy residence, we’re calling it.

