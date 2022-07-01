‘Crazier Than A Quaalude Trip’: Wolf Of Wall Street Mansion Goes Up For Sale

Ever wanted to roleplay as Leonardo DiCaprio (or, more specifically, Jordan Belfort)? Well, you’re in luck: one of the sumptuous mansions featured in The Wolf Of Wall Street is up for sale.

The 2013 film was shot at a number of stunning locations across the East Coast of the US, but this property – the focus of the paddock scene where Manny Riskin (Jon Favreau) and ‘Mad’ Max Belfort (Rob Reiner) try and convince DiCaprio’s Belfort to make a deal with the SEC – is a particular gem.

It’s called 324 Calf Farm Road Mill Neck, and it’s one of Long Island’s most extravagant properties. 33 miles away from New York City and 45 miles away from the Hamptons, it’s hard to think that this is in New York.

Image: Douglas Elliman

Built by racehorse breeder Ralph Bianculli in 2010 (hence the huge paddock), the property spans 5 acres and redefines the term ‘chintzy’. It’s weird to think it’s barely 12 years old, actually – looks like an 80s fever dream with all that stucco.

Highlights include a circular front courtyard with a fountain; an attached oversized four-car garage; a cooks garden with huge bluestone patios; an inground, heated, saltwater pool with a separate spa; an outdoor kitchen and bar; a waterfall cascading down a rocky hillside into a koi pond; and a grand stone, bridal, double staircase ascending to the house, the listing shares.

Its most ridiculous feature? Six fireplaces. More than enough to burn all your Stratton Oakmont paperwork in. They’re asking $10 million – you might have to sell all your Steve Madden to afford it…

RELATED: The Real-Life Wolf Of Wall Street’s ‘Hypocritical’ Warning To Crypto Investors

The scene shot at the mansion’s paddock. Image: Paramount

The Wolf Of Wall Street isn’t the only production to be shot at the property. An episode of the popular modern Sherlock Holmes TV series Elementary (starring Lucy Liu and Jonny Lee Miller) was shot here, as was the Roger Ailes miniseries The Loudest Voice, starring Russell Crowe.

Rusty even lived in the manor for four months during shooting. Talk about Hollywood royalty…