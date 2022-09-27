Forget Cheating: The Real Scandal Is Adam Levine’s Sh*t Chat

Adam Levine, Maroon 5’s frontman, allegedly cheated on his wife. And while we don’t condone his behaviour, Levine’s flirting skills seriously need some work.

A week ago Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam Levine was exposed for allegedly sending flirtatious messages to multiple women and for allegedly cheating on his wife of eight years and mother of his two – soon to be three – children, Behati Prinsloo.

If you’ve been living under a rock and have no idea what we’re talking about, Sumner Stroh, a 23-year-old influencer, took to TikTok and claimed that Levine, aged 43, had ‘slid into her dms’ – she had the screenshots to prove it – and that the two had engaged in a year-long affair.

After Stroh’s video went viral, multiple other women came forward and alleged that they had had inappropriate relationships with Levine too. And so, to no one’s surprise, Levine swiftly faced backlash from every corner of the internet (especially for allegedly wanting to name his third child after his mistress).

WATCH: The TikTok that first accused Adam Levine of cheating…

Levine did what most celebs do after being involved in a scandal – he spoke to tabloid TMZ. And while Levine denied the cheating allegations, he did own up to the flirty messages. The singer said,

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” Adam Levine

While the whole thing is an absolute mess (and our deepest sympathies lie with Prinsloo), we noticed there’s another issue tied to Levine’s wrongdoing – Levine clearly does not have game.

In one exchange, Levine said to Stroh, “It is truly unreal how f*cking hot you are[.] Like it blows my mind”. Stroh responded that she felt the same way about him and so Levine followed up with, “You are 50 times hotter in person[.] And so am I hahahah [sic]”.

Some of the best memes to come out of the whole scandal…

Cringe much? It doesn’t make sense that the guy behind the lyrics, “I don’t mind spending every day, out on your corner in the pouring rain,” is sending sexts that honestly read like they were written by a seventeen-year-old boy…

In another exchange with a different woman, a comedian known as Maryka, Levine allegedly wrote after she sent him a picture of herself, “Holy fuck[.] Holy fucking fuck[.] That body of yours is absurd”. Absurd? He could’ve gone with hot, tight, slammin’, beautiful… but he went with absurd.

This particular exchange has become a meme and many Twitter accounts have gotten in on the fun…

If Levine learns anything from this whole ordeal, it should obviously be, ‘never cheat on your wife and that flirty messages definitely count as cheating’. However, he should also work on his flirting skills as depending on what Prinsloo decides in light of recent events, he may soon be single…