$220 Million Superyacht With Onboard Tennis Court Spotted In Holland

The Aviva, Joseph C.Lewis’ superyacht, has been spotted in Vlissingen (a municipality in The Netherlands), reportedly on its way to Hamburg. The incredible feat of engineering is built around a tennis court, a cinema, a spectacular main salon and huge guest rooms.

Billionaire football club owner Joe Lewis’ superyacht Aviva has been spotted in The Netherlands (after being seen three weeks ago in Malaga). Lewis reportedly spends most of his time onboard, living a quiet life in the Bahamas. Lewis is the majority owner of English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, and is a British businessman and investor. According to the Sunday Times Rich List in 2021, Lewis has a net worth of 4.33 billion pounds ( AU$7.36 billion).

He may keep his life quite low profile on land, but when it came to building his boat he went all out, constructing it around a tennis/squash court (some people even think it looks more like a padel court) as well as including such luxuries as a cinema, a truly eye watering (in a good way) main salon and massive rooms for friends and family.

WATCH: Inside The Superyacht Built Around A Tennis Court

Aviva is 98 meters long and cost $152 million USD (AU $220 million). It has a distinctive design. Its hull is turquoise, and the yacht has bright yellow accents. According to AutoEvolution, Aviva has a crew of 35-people and can reach a top speed of 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph) thanks to twin MTU engines of 3,916 HP each.

The news that it has been spotted in The Netherlands comes from AutoEvolution. If you are interested in seeing what it’s like inside, check out the above video in which TikTok users superyacht and anchorlife share footage of the magnificent Aviva.