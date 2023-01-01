17 Best Golf Pants Fore Comfort & Style In 2023

Securing yourself a pair of stylish, comfortable and top-performing golf pants is essential when out of the course.

In fact, other than making sure you’ve got a killer set of golf clubs, a pair of golf pants is perhaps the greatest essential for any golfer worth their salt. Many golf courses instil a strict dress code you need to adhere to before you even think about teeing off, so you need to make sure you’re buying your golf pants from reputable places.

You wouldn’t want to wear your regular chinos to the golf course – and you’ll more than likely be prevented from playing at all in jeans – so only a pair of dedicated golf pants will suffice.

Men’s golf pants are designed to not only offer protection, but performance too You’ll want to look out for pairs that offer four-way stretch, as these will provide the very best in free movement, allowing you to swing through as comfortably as possible to make that 200-yard drive.

More and more clothing retailers are becoming aware of the benefits – and popularity – of golf clothing, meaning you no longer need to rely upon the big sportswear brands. Instead, you can find golf pants from a range of clothing brands that offer both style and substance in spades.

Everlane 1/17 Direct-to-consumer brand Everlane is one that can be relied upon for virtually all your wardrobe needs. With an extensive collection of well-made, well-priced, sustainable clothing, it’s hard to pass them up anytime you’re in need of a clothing refresh. While Everlane doesn’t have a dedicated golf clothing range, pants such as the Performance Chino can certainly find their way onto the course. Offering 4-way stretch, moisture wicking and quick-drying properties, they give you everything you could need from a golf pant, in a pair of chinos that can easily be worn as an everyday item. Two pairs for the price of one, essentially. Shop at everlane.com Bonobos 2/17 Bonobos found its fame after founders, Andy Dunn & Brian Spaly developed a curved waistband design on their pants that conforms to the natural shape of men’s waists. The result was a fit unlike any other, and one that has made Bonobos a go-to brand for men everywhere. That same waistband designed has since been applied to a dedicated range of golf clothing, which has been developed with professional golfers. As such, Bonobos golf pants are constructed from a premium tech material that’s got stretch, breathability, and a UPF 50 sun protection rating; plus, they’re available in many rich colours. Shop at bonobos.com Bad Birdie 3/17 Bad Birdie is a golf apparel brand that managed to secure extra funding after an appearance on American TV show, Shark Tank. Although, founder Jason Richardson was already doing well even without the help from the sharks. The reason for Bad Birdie’s success? The brand’s golf apparel injects something fun and exciting back into the golf, instead of offering the standard assortment of black, grey and navy. At least, when it comes to golf tops. When it comes to golf pants, they are literally just black, grey and navy, but they’re also incredibly capable. Offering 4-way stretch and moisture wicking properties, you can look good and feel good on the course. Shop at badbirdie.com Rhone 4/17 Men’s premium activewear specialist Rhone is no stranger to high-performance materials. The company invests heavily in research, which results in materials that offer plenty of stretch in the right places, comfort and breathability. These properties makes Rhone an ideal candidate for golf clothing. The brand does have some golf-specific tops, but its Commuter Pant is versatile enough to be used on the course as well as in the boardroom. They give you the perfect on-course look, and are made from a Flex-Knit fabric to provide stretch and comfort for hours on end. Shop at rhone.com Lululemon 5/17 Canadian activewear brand Lululemon is another that can easily be described as versatile. Not only does the company produce various clothing targeted at specific activities, but much of their collections can be worn as everyday pieces too. The ABC Pant is available in various lengths and waist sizes for nailing the perfect fit, and is made from the company’s own Warpstreme fabric. This blends polyester and elastance together, resulting in a breathable and stretchy fabric, that also helps to wick sweat from the body. They also sport Lulu’s ABC – anti-ball crushing – technology, meaning they offer generous room and movement, perfect when you’re swinging some iron. Shop at lululemon.com J. Lindeberg 6/17 Scandinavian brand J. Lindeberg was founded in 1996 as one to combine elements of sport with everyday fashion. Sport is very much a big part of everything the company does, however, and as a result, has dedicated ranges for the likes of golf and ski. The Ellott golf pants are made from a Micro High Stretch fabric to let you move your legs any which way you wish. Their slim fit means you’ll be looking suave as hell on the course, and you needn’t worry about a little water, as their surface is water repellent. Shop at golfgalaxy.com TravisMathew 7/17 Southern Californian sportswear brand TravisMathew develops its own fabrics that are used for clothing that can seamlessly transition between work and play, which includes the golf course. The Open To Close golf pants are one of the brand’s most popular, and for good reason. They’re wrinkle resistant so you can rest assured you’ll always be looking your best on the green, offer 4-way stretch and can be had in a variety of neutral colours that pair well with your full collection of polo shirts. Shop at travismathew.com FootJoy 8/17 FootJoy can have its history traced back to 1857 when it started life as the Burt and Packard Shoe Company. Following a name change in 1927, the new Field and Flint Company launched the FootJoy line of golf shoes, before adopting the new name in 1970. Today, FootJoy is one of the pioneers within the golf apparel and accessory industry, developing innovative manufacturing methods and designs, to provide a complete range of golfing necessities. The Tour performance golf pants give you everything you need: comfort, free movement and breathability. A built-in gripper in the waistband keeps your shirt in place throughout each swing, while side pockets with extra depth will keep any essentials close. Shop at footjoy.com Under Armour 9/17 While we may have said in our intro that you no longer need to turn to the sportswear brands for capable golf apparel, that’s not to say you should pass them up entirely. Brands such as Under Armour have an esteemed association with the club-swinging sport, putting considerable effort into creating a highly capable collection of golf apparel and shoes. These UA Iso-Chill tapered golf pants use Under Armour’s Iso-Chill fabric technology, which remains cool to the touch by dispersing body heat. It’s lightweight and stain-resistant too, and even offers 4-way stretch. Quite simply, they could be the only pair of golf pants you’ll ever need. Shop at underarmour.com Golfino 10/17 Golfino is one of the longer-running providers of golf clothing, having been founded in 1986. Initially a producer of high-quality knitwear, Golfino has since expanded into virtually all other areas of golfing apparel, and has adopted other materials in the process. Golfino understands you’re going to want to play golf all year round, even when the months turn chilly. These tech stretch golf trousers are designed to be used in the cold, thanks to a Cold Protection function. This helps to regulate your body temperature, keeping you warm when out on the fairway. They can easily wick sweat away from your skin and they’re water repellent too, meaning you can continue playing no matter the weather. Shop at golfino.com Adidas 11/17 Another sportswear giant to put themselves into the golf apparel arena is Adidas. The German marque is, unsurprisingly, involved with myriad sports, but golf is one that receives considerable attention. One particularly noteworthy pair of golf pants to come from Adidas is this Ultimate365 Herringbone pair. As the name implies, these golf pants can be worn all year round, with the herringbone weave giving them a little extra style. You’ll find you get plenty of stretch throughout the pants, meaning you can walk around the course, crouch down and swing with ease and comfort. Gripper tape in the waistband and a water-repellent finish on the fabric help round out this exceedingly capable pair of men’s golf pants. Shop at adidas.com Hugo Boss 12/17 If you really want to up the style ante on the green, you can’t swing past Hugo Boss. The German designer menswear brand carries across its knowledge of modern cuts, fits and styles to a well-rounded collection of dedicated golf apparel. When it’s worn by players such as Henrik Stenson too, you know it’s good. These slim-fitting Hugo Boss golf pants are made from a twill fabric that’s been given a water-repellent finishing. The partially elasticated waistband means you get the best of both worlds in terms of comfort and a streamlined look. Shop at hugoboss.com Original Penguin 13/17 Original Penguin by name, and original golf clothing manufacturer by nature. Founded in 1955, Original Penguin is said to be the brand responsible for introducing the golf shirt to the US. The company has remained true to those golfing routes ever since, continually putting out fresh designs across jackets, tops and bottoms, all to keep you looking great on the course. The All Day Every Day golf pant needn’t be reserved for wearing solely on the golf course, but thanks to their hint of stretch, elastic shirt gripper, they are naturally well-adjusted for a life on the fairway. Shop at originalpenguin.com Nike 14/17 You didn’t think we’d leave Nike out of a list of sportswear-related clothing now, did you? The American sporting giant sponsors some of the biggest names in golf, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, so you can be assured Nike’s golf pants will perform to the highest level. Such as these Dri-FIT UV golf chino pants. With an everyday look that wouldn’t look out of place on the high street, these Nike golf pants utilise the company’s Dri-FIT sweat-wicking fabric technology to keep you cool on the course, along with UV protection in case you find yourself in particularly high UV areas. Elsewhere you get plenty of pocket storage and a internal waistband grip to keep your shirt in place. Shop at nike.com Oakley 15/17 Yep, Oakley. The American brand may be famous for its extensive collections of sunglasses, goggles and all manner of other eye protection, but Oakley also has several clothing collections for various sports, which includes golf. The Icon Chino is a golf pant with a little bit of extra attitude. Particular attention has been paid to the small details you’d be forgiven for overlooking, such as laser-cut holes above the knee to aid with freer movement, and double-welted pockets for durability. Drawing from Oakley’s extreme sports affiliations, they’re appropriately styled, too, meaning they’ll happily serve as an everyday pair of slacks. Shop at oakley.com Dunning 16/17 Founded in 2001, Dunning set itself the mission of creating a “better golf apparel”. Putting the individual needs of players front and centre, Dunning develops innovative designs and uses proprietary manufacturing methods to ensure each and every player is comfortable, performs to their best and looks good while doing so. The Player Fit 5-Pocket golf pants are widely regarded as some of the most technically-advanced golf pants around. Clever stitching and fabrics work together to conform to all body types, while Coolmax technology helps to keep you cool thanks to effective moisture management. Shop at dunninggolf.com Devereux 17/17 Devereux designs their clothes for real golfers, the good, the bad, and the mediocre; the golfers who are there because they enjoy it. Therefore, Devereux makes golf apparel that allows you to relax and have more fun on the course. They have a fantastic range of polos, shirts, sweaters, jackets, pants, and shorts that all have impressive technologies that’ll enhance your golfing experience, but are also extremely stylish so you can wear these items long after your game finishes.

Their huge range of golf pants are available in multiple colours and styles, and feature performance 4-way stretch and quick-dry properties. Shop at dvrxthreads.com

We’ve rounded up the very best golf pants for men currently available, and you’ll do well to stock up on a few. Your game will thank you.