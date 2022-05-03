The Best Johnny Depp Movies To Go Back & Watch Instead Of The Defamation Trial

Oscar-nominee Johnny Depp has starred in multiple films and television series during his impressive career. Of course, the actor hasn’t been in anything major since 2020 due to the controversy surrounding him and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp was essentially fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which fans called bloody hypocritical, and has since been preparing – most likely on his private island – for the defamation trial that’s now well underway in the US.

Whether you’ve been religiously keeping up to date with trial or you’re sick of hearing about it, you can’t deny that hearing Depp’s name pop up repeatedly in the media makes you want to revisit some of the films he’s been in; some are simply fantastic and well-worth watching…

So, we’ve rounded up the best Johnny Depp films, as well as where you can watch them.

Blow

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

7.5 IMDb score, stars Jonny Depp & Penélope Cruz, Biography, Crime & Drama, released in 2001

Based on a true story, Depp plays George Jung – the man who, along with the Medellin Cartel, introduced cocaine to America. Set in the 1970s and starring alongside Penélope Cruz, Depp gives a simply sensational performance.

Is Blow the best film ever made? No. But it’s seriously entertaining from start to finish and Depp skillfully forces audiences to be sympathetic to his character – a criminal drug dealer – which highlights his talent as an actor.

Where To Watch: Netflix Australia.

Edward Scissorhands

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

7.9 IMDb score, stars Johnny Depp & Winona Ryder, Drama, Fantasy & Romance, released in 1990

I’d argue there’s no better combination than Johnny Depp and Tim Burton. Edward Scissorhands was the first time the two worked together and the result was a cult classic film. Depp plays the titular character, an artificial man whose creator died before giving him hands.

Edward Scissorhands instead, as his name suggests, has scissors for hands and lived in solitude after his creator’s death. However, after a kind lady discovers Edward, she introduces him to her world… A beautiful story and a moving performance from Depp in a wonderfully creepy film. What more could you want?

Where To Watch: Disney+ & Foxtel Now.

Finding Neverland

Image Credit: Miramax Films

7.7 IMDb score, stars Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet & Dustin Hoffman, Biography, Drama & Family, released in 2004

Set in London in the early 1900s, Finding Neverland tells the story of author Sir J.M. Barrie and his friendship with the family who inspired him to write Peter Pan. Depp stars opposite Kate Winslet as J.M. Barrie and was rightly nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award for his work in this film.

Any adult who was a fan of Peter Pan in their youth will love Finding Neverland for its moving story, beautiful cinematography and, of course, Depp’s flawless performance.

Where To Watch: Stan.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Image Credit: Disney

8.0 IMDb score, stars Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley & Geoffrey Rush, Action, Adventure & Fantasy, released in 2003

I think it’d be a crime to list Depp’s best movies and not mention the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Captain Jack Sparrow is iconic. And the character is iconic because of Depp. The first Pirates of the Caribbean, The Curse of the Black Pearl, is, of course, the best but Depp’s performance in all five films is outstanding.

Depp is hilarious and charming as Captain Sparrow, and with excellent cast members like Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, one of the best scores of all time and stunning direction and cinematography, you’ll be nothing but entertained when watching these action-packed pirate films.

Where To Watch: Disney+.

Sleepy Hollow

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

7.3 IMDb score, stars Johnny Depp & Christina Ricci, Fantasy, Horror & Mystery, released in 1999

Another film where Depp and director Tim Burton teamed up, Sleepy Hollow is set in 1799 and Depp plays a young detective, Ichabod Crane. Crane is sent to the small town Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of murders involving decapitation and is led to the legend of The Headless Horsemen.

Sleepy Hollow is eerily beautiful – one of Burton’s trademarks – with great visuals and a thrilling plot. However, it’s Depp who steals the show with his charming performance.

Where To Watch: Stan.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

7.3 IMDb score, stars Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter & Alan Rickman, Drama, Horror & Musical, released in 2007

Sure, not everyone is a fan of musicals but Sweeney Todd is not your average musical. It’s not all sequins and campiness to the extreme, like most musicals; in fact, Sweney Todd tells the story of a murderous barber who hides his victims’ bodies by allowing his accomplice Mrs Lovett to bake them into meat pies.

This film expertly blurs the lines between the musical and horror genres and Depp’s performance – for which he was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards – makes Sweney Todd a must-watch; even for those who despise musicals.

Where To Watch: Available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, the Microsoft Store and YouTube.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

7.7 IMDb score, stars Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio & Juliette Lewis, Drama, released in 1993

For those who have seen it, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is closely associated with introducing the world to Leonardo DiCaprio. Perhaps you’ve heard of him? While yes, DiCaprio’s Oscar-nominated performance in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is phenomenal, Depp also gave a superb performance.

The plot of the film follows Gilbert Grape, played by Depp, a young man living in a small town who struggles while caring for his disabled brother – DiCaprio – and morbidly obese mother. Overall, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is a great feel-good movie, well worth your time.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video.

