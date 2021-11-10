The Best Stocking Stuffers For Men This Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start buying Christmas gifts for all your friends, family, and loved ones. But you don’t want to buy Christmas gifts that are horrible and will end up stuffed in the back of a drawer, returned, or thrown out by New Year’s. And this applies to those little gifts known as ‘stocking stuffers’ too.

Stocking stuffers are traditionally smaller, cheaper gifts placed inside a stocking and are opened first thing on Christmas morning. Today, stocking stuffers now also refers to smaller gifts that are given in supplement to bigger gifts. Whether you’re a traditionalist or just looking for a smaller gift, you don’t want to waste your money on a stocking stuffer that’s rubbish.

That’s where we come in. If you’re looking for stocking stuffers for men, we’ve rounded up the best small gifts to give a man this Christmas. These stocking stuffers are gifts he’ll actually love and will use long after Christmas is over.

1/17 The Wit & Wisdom of James Bond Book An interesting book makes a perfect stocking stuffer, and men will love The Wit & Wisdom of James Bond which includes the very best quotes, quips, and pearls of wisdom from all 25 Bond films. This official book collects the greatest killer one-liners from the world’s most famous spy as well as M, Q, Moneypenny, Bond villains, and more. Not only an interesting read, but this book will also be an excellent item of decor thanks to its cool cover and stunning imagery. Shop Now

2/17 Happy Socks A classic stocking stuffer is of course a pair of socks. But you can get a pair that'll put a genuine smile on his face. Happy Socks, founded in 2008, prides itself on creating high-quality socks that combine unique designs with impeccable craftsmanship. Available in every colour, print, and design you could ever think of, any pair of Happy Socks will be a great stocking stuffer this holiday season. Shop Now

3/17 Tommy John Underwear Another traditional stocking stuffer is underwear and you can't go wrong shopping from Tommy John since they craft the most comfortable men's underwear! The brand develops its own soft and breathable fabrics and innovative features such as hammock pouches to prevent chafing and swinging. Available in multiple styles and colours, any man will be delighted with a pair of Tommy John undies as a stocking stuffer. Shop Now

4/17 T2 Gift Pack There's nothing better at the end of a long day than a nice cup of tea. Hence, any man will be absolutely elated with a T2 gift set this holiday season. Tea Too prides itself on travelling the world to find the best quality tea leaves, meaning no matter what gift pack you choose as a stocking stuffer, a delicious cup of tea is guaranteed! Shop Now

5/17 Lumin Skincare Lumin is a premium skincare brand for men. They know that men’s skin is a whole other ballgame—it’s thicker, tougher, and structured differently than women’s. So, using the highest quality, most effective ingredients and Korean cosmetic technology, Lumin crafts products tailored to men’s skin types and formulate regimens that will actually tackle men's specific skin issues head-on; making Lumin skincare an extremely practical stocking stuffer. Shop Now

6/17 Shower Beer Holder A great stocking stuffer is this Shower Beer Holder. A slight gag gift, the holder has an innovative silicone design and will stick to any glossy tile (or surface). Plus, any man will love being able to have his favourite beverage close by when he showers or bathes, and he'll be itching to use it from the very moment he unwraps it Christmas morning. Shop Now

7/17 G/Fore Golf Glove G/FORE's Collection Glove is the best of the best when it comes to golf gloves; made from 100% Cabretta leather. The Collection Glove is sophisticated, comfortable, and built to last. Available in a variety of colours, will be the perfect stocking stuffer for any golf lover this holiday season. Shop Now

8/17 Alo Gym Shorts Crafted with performance-driven fabrics, Alo’s 9″ Repetition Shorts are lightweight and moisture-wicking; perfect for any kind of physical activity. Whether you’re buying stocking stuffers for a runner, a gym junkie, or someone who simply lounges around at home, these are the best shorts out there in terms of comfort, performance, and style; making them a great stocking stuffer. Shop Now

9/17 Everlane T-Shirt Men will rarely splash out on a quality t-shirt for themselves and yet, they're wearing them almost daily. Any man will be thrilled with a new t-shirt from Everlane, all of which are made with premium fabrics, to add to his wardrobe. Available in a variety of colours and styles, this is an awesome practical stocking stuffer. Shop Now

10/17 Spiceology Beer Infused Meat Rub There's something about beer and meat that just goes so well together... Therefore any man will be thrilled by this Beer Rub gift set on Christmas morning. The set includes 6 delicious flavours of beer-infused rubs that are expertly blended to give premium seasoning to meat; or can also be blended with their respective beers to make a tenderising, flavour-injecting marinade for meats. Awesome stocking stuffer alert! Shop Now

11/17 S'well Water Bottle A water bottle will never go astray in day to day life and any man will appreciate the simplistic practicality of this stocking stuffer. S’well water bottles stay cold for 24 hours and stay warm for 12, plus they're available in a variety of cool colours and styles. Stylish and functional, these water bottles make a great gift. Shop Now

12/17 Cool Material Lock Pick Training Kit We’ve all watched a movie where someone picks a lock, and it’s so cool you can’t help but think ‘I wish I could do that’. Well, make someone’s wish come true with this eccentric stocking stuffer. Cool Material’s Lock Pick Training Kit includes a clear padlock, a tension wrench, and four picks to learn and hone lockpicking skills. Shop Now

13/17 Jason Markk Sneaker Cleaning Kit For a man who loves his sneakers, he’ll truly appreciate a cleaning kit as a stocking stuffer, as it’s likely he doesn’t have one already, but he’ll love how fresh it’ll make his sneakers look. This Jason Markk Sneaker Cleaning Kit is easy to use and comes with a premium shoe cleaning solution and a standard brush. Safe to use on all colours and materials, this kit will clean up to 100 pairs of sneakers. Shop Now

14/17 Gillette Razor Practical gifts make great stocking stuffers, so a Gillette razor is perfect when it comes to stocking stuffers for men. Gillette makes high-quality razors, and the brand is synonymous with shaving and is also responsible for introducing cartridge-based razors to society. Plus, Gillette razors are reasonably priced too. Shop Now

15/17 Allbirds Beanie A perfect gift to add to a stocking this holiday season is a beanie, and you won't find a better beanie than Allbirds' beanie. The New Zealand-American company, Allbirds, is dedicated to creating eco-friendly footwear and apparel made from sustainable resources and their beanie is no exception. Allbirds’ beanie comes in multiple neutral colours and is made from 100% premium superfine ZQ merino wool, for ultimate cosy comfort. Shop Now

16/17 Tom Dixon Candle Tom Dixon's range of luxurious candles will make a great stocker stuffer. Each candle has a unique masculine fragrance and each ingredient in every candle has been hand‐picked and expertly combined to create an evocative sensory experience. Plus, the candles come in modern sleek containers that'll elevate whatever room they're placed in. Shop Now