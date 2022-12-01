Breitling’s Ultra-Popular Deus Collab Is Back In A Summery New Limited-Edition Release

Good news, watch fans: Breitling’s ultra-popular Top Time Deus, made in collaboration with cult motorcycle and lifestyle brand Deus Ex Machina, has been brought back in an exciting new limited-edition release that’s perfect for the Australian summer.

Last year, the luxury Swiss watchmaker delighted revheads and watch nerds alike by teaming up with the Australian motorcycle workshop/surf outfitter/cultural tour de force that is Deus Ex Machina (better known simply as Deus) on a stunning new chronograph: the limited-edition Top Time Deus. More on that watch here.

Only 1,500 of those chronos were made and they sold out nearly instantly: a testament to the quality of Breitling and Deus’ design. Plenty of Aussies missed out – which is why it’s so cool that the collab is coming back for a second instalment.

This new Top Time Deus ‘Blue’ (ref. A233112A1A1X1) is a bit more colourful than the original, eschewing black for sky blue for its subdials and tachymeter scale. Whether you call it sky blue, baby blue or Tiffany blue, it’s undeniable that this hue has been one of the breakaway watch trends of 2022, so we’re sure fans will love to see it on a Top Time – plus it’s the perfect light-hearted shade for the Australian summer.

WATCH the reveal of the new Breitling Top Time Deus ‘Blue’ below.

It’s still got all the details that made the original so popular, though: its funky ‘squircle’-shaped chronograph counters; a unique lightning bolt-shaped chronograph hand; a racing-themed calfskin leather strap; plus the Deus logo and its tongue-in-cheek adage “in benzin veritas” – “in petrol we trust”.

Flipping the watch over reveals an iconic Deus artwork of a retro-looking motorcyclist in full flight designed by Deus creative director Carby Tuckwell adorning the caseback.

Similarly, the 41mm stainless steel watch is still powered by the Breitling Caliber 23, a COSC-certified chronometer with a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Its prominent chronograph pushers and double anti-reflective sapphire crystal make the watch a cinch to use whether you’re on your bike or heading to the surf.

RELATED: Breitling & Watches Of Switzerland Unveil ‘Australia Only’ Special Edition Watch

The Breitling Top Time Deus ‘Blue’ is a bit playful, just like Deus.

What is new is that each of these new blue Top Time Deuses comes with a co-branded waxed-canvas travel tote (perfect for a beach day). Additionally, Breitling and Deus have partnered on a new clothing and accessories capsule that will only be available at six Breitling flagships worldwide, including Sydney, naturally.

Limited to 2,000 pieces (so 500 more than last time round), the Breitling Top Time Deus ‘Blue’ is available in-store or online. Get in quick, though: the last one sold out so quickly, so don’t get caught slacking the second time around.