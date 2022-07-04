Cameron Diaz Coming Out Of Retirement May Be Thanks To Tom Brady

Jamie Foxx enlisted NFL star Tom Brady to give Cameron Diaz some advice on how to”un-retire.”

Eight years ago, Cameron Diaz – best known for Charlie’s Angels, There’s Something About Mary and Vanilla Sky – retired from acting. The four-time Golden Globe nominee last appeared in the 2014 film Annie and then confirmed in 2018, at an event hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow, that she had indeed given up acting.

However, Diaz has come out of retirement and will soon be gracing our screens again. Jamie Foxx, the Oscar-winning actor, took to Twitter to announce that his next film Back In Action will also star Diaz.

He also shared an audio recording (which you can listen to below) of a phone call between himself and Diaz… And Tom Brady – the greatest quarterback of all time. At the beginning of the call, Diaz admits she’s “anxious” so Foxx then says he’s got someone else on the other line who can help her.

Brady then jumps on the call and says,

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.” Tom Brady

Of course, Brady is referencing how earlier this year he announced he was retiring from NFL and then just six weeks later, changed his mind…

Foxx then says he’s going to jump off the call and let Brady share his ‘un-retiring tips’ with Diaz – which is where the audio cuts out; so we sadly have no idea what advice Brady actually gave to Diaz.

As for Back In Action, Foxx confirmed the film will start production later this year and is a Netflix Original. Seth Gordon, who’s previously directed Horrible Bosses (a 2011 film Foxx starred in), is set to direct Back In Action, which according to IMDb will be an action-comedy.

Personally, we can’t wait for Back In Action since it’ll star both Foxx and Diaz; and hey, hopefully, Brady will make a cameo appearance in the film. It’s not too much of a stretch considering he helped Diaz to un-retire and that he’s clearly interested in the film industry – Brady owns a production company and is set to star in the upcoming film Eighty For Brady.