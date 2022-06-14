Chris Evans Has Lost His Captain America Body, And That’s A Good Thing

Today is the third day of Men’s Health Week – which often sees men proselytise to each other about the virtues of working out. Instead, we’d like to applaud Chris Evans for cutting back on hours spent in the gym as well as Will Poulter for speaking out about how tough the ‘Marvel’ diet and workout is.

Chris Evans is arguably best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), despite leaving the role and franchise three years ago now.

While Evans looks back fondly on his time as Captain America (a.k.a. Steve Rogers), the actor is seemingly happy about no longer having to commit to the insane MCU diet and workout routine.

While promoting his latest film, Lightyear, Evans recently told Kevin Polowy with glee that he’s lost a huge amount of muscle since exiting the MCU because he hasn’t had to push himself “as hard”.

“Literal weight off. I’ve shed like 15 pounds; every time people see me they’re like, ‘you okay? You’ve lost a little bit of weight.’ Um, yeah, I haven’t had to hit the gym as hard!” Chris Evans

Evans losing his Captain America body is unsurprising, considering how unsustainable the diets and workouts MCU actors have to engage in are. Just last month, Will Poulter – set to make his MCU debut in the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – spoke out about the extremely tough training regime he had to follow.

Both Evans and Poulter – as well as Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd, etc. – had to bulk up considerably after joining the MCU. Image Credit: (L) Marvel Studios (R) Disney.

“It’s been a lot of gym work and a very, very specific diet… I’m in a routine that is so rigid that being able to go out for dinner with friends is not something I’ve been able to do. I’m looking forward to being able to again.” Will Poulter

Poulter also divulged that his “aesthetic” wasn’t his priority when training for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, as he didn’t want to contribute to the unrealistic body image standards the MCU is infamous for.

“… the most important thing is that your mental and physical health has to be number one, and the aesthetic goals have to be secondary, otherwise you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio paying for your meals and training. I’m in a very privileged position in that respect, and I wouldn’t recommend anyone do what I did to get ready for that job.” Will Poulter

If you’ve been slaving away at the gym and have been restricting your diet, take this as a sign to cut yourself some slack. Yes, taking care of your physical health is important but not if it’s so tough and gruelling that it’s taking a toll on your mental health.

We hate to quote Thanos, the MCU’s biggest villain, but when it comes to exercise and diet, it should be “perfectly balanced”…