Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Have A Serious Bromance In The Gray Man

Netflix has just shared the first trailer for the upcoming film The Gray Man; and boy, does it look wild.

The film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and it’s a match made in heaven; although, we’d argue Gosling and Evans have way more chemistry with each other than either do with de Armas…

Gosling stars as the titular character – the CIA’s most skilled mercenary – who finds himself targeted by Evan’s character, Lloyd Hansen, after discovering dark agency secrets. de Armas plays Agent Dani Miranda, who helps the Gray Man throughout Hansen’s manhunt.

The trailer is practically non-stop action which is no surprise considering the film is being directed by the Russo brothers – Anthony and Joe Russo – who are best known for directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s action-packed films, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Gosling and Evans have undeniable chemistry in this scene from The Gray Man trailer… Image Credit: Netflix

Also shown in The Gray Man‘s trailer is a snippet of the scene where Gosling and Evans’ characters seemingly meet for the first time. Evans has Gosling pinned up against a wall and the two share a witty repartee about the awful moustache Evans is sporting for the film. And the chemistry between the two is palpable.

Hopefully, de Armas’ character isn’t a love interest for Gosling’s Gray Man as the only scene the two share in the trailer is nowhere near as sexually charged as the aforementioned one between Gosling and Evans.

Okay, we are slightly kidding. But it’s so refreshing to see a clear bromance blossom on screen between a good guy and a villain. Speaking of which, Evans was clearly born to play the villain.

After playing goody-two-shoes Captain America for eight long years, Evans surprised fans when he played the villainous Ransom Drysdale in Knives Out and it looks like he’s taken things up a notch with his The Gray Man character.

Based on the 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man is set to be globally released on Netflix on July 22nd. And considering the trailer– which you can watch below – looks insanely good, we can’t wait!

Read Next