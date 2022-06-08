Chris Evans ‘Accidentally’ Hit Ryan Gosling In The Face While Filming The Gray Man

Chris Evans has shared on Instagram that he hit Ryan Gosling in the face with a gun while filming The Gray Man…

It’s not long now until the highly-anticipated action movie The Gray Man is released. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans – who seem to have a serious bromance based on The Gray Man’s trailer – as well as Ana de Armas, Dhanush and Billy Bob Thorton.

Netflix released an exclusive clip from The Gray Man earlier today that shows Gosling’s character fighting off a group of armed enemies and then coming face to face with Evans’ character. You can watch the clip below:

The scene proves that The Gray Man is going to be action-packed as well as humorous; every exchange between Gosling and Evans is wonderfully witty – Gosling’s quip “what size shoe are you?” is hilarious. Ultimately, this is no surprise as the Russo Brothers (Anthony & Joe) directed and Joe co-wrote The Gray Man.

For those unfamiliar with the Russo Brothers, they excel at films where action is the focal point but humour is also abundant. The Russo Brothers also directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame AKA the second-highest grossing movie of all time (Avatar overtook it last year).

Taking to Instagram, The Russo Brothers shared Netflix’s exclusive The Gray Man clip which was then reshared by Evans with a fun behind-the-scenes fact. According to Evans, on his first day of filming for The Gray Man, he hit Gosling in the face.

Chris Evans posted this story on Instagram. Image Credit: @chrisevans

“My first day of filming. I accidentally hit Ryan in the face with the gun.” Chris Evans

If anything, it would’ve saved the make-up team from applying a fake bruise on Gosling as his character is all bruised and bloody in the exclusive The Gray Man clip… So, for their sake, thanks Chris Evans.