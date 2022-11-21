Mega-Creep Jerks Off In The Middle Of A JetBlue Flight

A JetBlue passenger on a New York to Detroit flight has stunned fellow passengers after attempting to jerk off at 40,000ft.

Ok, passengers. Stow your tray tables, put your seats back into the upright position, put up your window shades and… put your dicks back in your pants?

Though that last sentence shouldn’t ever be necessary, it seems one creep has allegedly, during a low-cost carrier flight from the Big Apple to New York, gone and done the unthinkable.

That’s right: a man flying JetBlue from JFK Airport to Detroit was taken into custody earlier this month after he allegedly masturbated on the less than two-hour flight.

FOX 2’s Chris Farina, who says she was also onboard the flight, said that the man’s seatmates had to be moved.

Image: JetBlue (stock image)

“There was chatter what had happened when we were on the plane,” Farina said. “The talk was he exposed himself and now find out it was a little more than that.”

“It’s not something you expect flying home.”

“Three Metro Airport police officers boarded the plane and within seconds, they were escorting a guy off the plane.”

The man was reportedly hit with federal misdemeanour disorderly conduct charges as soon as the plane landed.

The New York Post reports that the cops told them that the man, who has not been identified by media, was handed over to the FBI.

“The safety of our customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will support law enforcement in this case,” the airline said of the incident. “Further inquiries should be directed to authorities.”