The People’s Rolex Continues Impressive Sports Partnership With David Beckham’s Inter Miami

Just days before this year’s exciting Watches & Wonders event in Switzerland, Tudor has announced a partnership with the newest MLS franchise, David Beckham’s Inter Miami… and they have released a special edition pink dial chronograph to celebrate.

Around this time of the year, the world’s biggest watch brands release their exciting new timepieces in time for the annual Watches & Wonders fair in Geneva, Switzerland; but that still didn’t mean we were any less surprised by the latest release from the People’s Rolex, Tudor.

Earlier this year, the Swiss luxury watch brand announced that it would be the latest Maison to join the Formula 1 fanfare, adorning the wrist of Australia’s own Daniel Ricciardo as the Official Timekeeper of the F1 team Visa Cash App Red Bull.

Image: Tudor

But now, Tudor has signed on to accessorise the latest sports franchise to take the world by storm, Inter Miami, decorating the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez as they seek to lift the latest MLS franchise up the table… and they’ve launched a special edition pink-dialled version of the Black Bay to celebrate.

Presented in a 41mm diameter, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Pink” celebrates the daring spirit of the young football team, with a satin-brushed and polished stainless steel case and a fixed bezel insert in black anodised aluminium with a tachymetric scale.

On the dial, Tudor continues its tradition of using bold colourways, releasing a contemporary sports chrono with an audacious domed pink dial reminiscent of the signature colours of David Beckham’s Inter Miami side. The celebrated watchmaker has also maintained the Black Bay’s iconic “Snowflake” hands, one of the hallmarks first introduced in 1969, coated in Swiss Super-LumiNova® for heightened legibility.

Image: Tudor

Under the hood, the special edition Tudor Black Bay “Pink” boasts the Maison’s COSC-certified Manufacture MT5813 Chronograph Calibre, an openwork and satin-brushed movement that has consistently exceeded the performance standards set by the Swiss independent institute, so wearers can be confident they own a timepiece of exquisite precision.

While the design of this limited edition release is certainly attention-grabbing, we understand that a bright pink dial may not appeal to everyone’s sense of aesthetics. Yet, a partnership with global style icon (and huge watch guy) David Beckham and his newly formed team could prove a masterstroke from Tudor just days before the biggest watch event in the world.