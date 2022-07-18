David Beckham Ditches Tudor For A Flashy New Gold Rolex

David Beckham is rarely seen without a Tudor watch – but it seems he ditched his ‘people’s Rolex’ for the real deal on a recent holiday…
The stylish football legend was recently spotted taking his wife Victoria as well as his mum and dad on a family holiday to Venice – the second trip he’s made there this year, having taken his daughter Harper on a quick little dad and daughter trip to the stunning Italian tourist hotspot earlier in June.
Whilst on a gondola ride, ‘Golden Balls could be seen rocking a brand-new Rolex Day-Date 40 (ref. 228345RBR-0011) – an unusually opulent piece for a gent that tends to prefer stainless steel sports or tool watches.
First introduced in 2016 and created especially for the 60th anniversary of the Day-Date, this rendition of the iconic dress watch features a green dial with Roman numerals, a bezel set with brilliant-cut diamonds and is mounted on a ‘President’ bracelet.
Rolex doesn’t publically list the price of this model, but you can pick one up for somewhere between AU$50,000 and AU$100,000, depending on condition.
Of course, Becks is actually a Tudor ambassador, so he’s contractually obligated to wear Tudor watches… Tudor is owned by Rolex, though, so we doubt he’s going to ruffle too many feathers with this tasty timepiece.
