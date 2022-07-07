David Beckham Wins Best Outfit Of Wimbledon 2022

Ah, Wimbledon. Steeped in tradition, it’s one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world – and both competitors and spectators alike bring their sartorial A-game to the tennis tournament. But the title of ‘best dressed’ this year looks like it’s already been taken out by none other than David Beckham.

The perennially stylish football legend was in attendance for the quarter-finals match between Spain’s Rafael Nadal of Spain and the US’ Taylor Fritz on day ten of The Championships and chose to wear a full Ralph Lauren outfit for the occasion.

Becks paired a dapper brown double-breasted jacket with a tasteful striped shirt, square-patterned tie, white trousers and suede loafers. Classic British sporting style, and easily the best outfit we’ve seen at Wimbledon this year.

It’s a bit Ron Burgundy, but we kind of back it. He also brought his mum along with him to the match – what a legend.

He also strapped on his newest watch: a Tudor Black Bay Pro. A new model unveiled at Watches & Wonders earlier this year it’s arguably the best travel watch the cult Swiss brand has ever produced. Wimbledon’s a famously good place for Rolex spotting – check out the rare Daytona that Roger Federer was spotted with earlier – so it sort of makes sense we’d see a few cool Tudors, too.

A 39mm GMT watch and a new model within Tudor’s popular Black Bay range, the Black Pay Pro is in many ways a revival of the original Rolex Explorer II (ref. 1655), which was produced from 1971 to 1985. It combines design codes from the ref. 1655 with Tudor aesthetic: namely the use of ‘snowflake’ hands for the hour, seconds and GMT hands.

A GMT watch is a watch that can tell the time in two different time zones, which is the perfect complication for a jet-setter like Golden Balls, who splits his time between his native Britain and Miami, where he owns an MLS football team, Inter Miami FC.

Beckham’s been a busy boy lately: celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, running football coaching classes in Singapore, swanning about at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and promoting the eSports team he’s invested in… He must be racking up some tasty frequent flyer miles.

Where does he get the stamina? All those F45 classes he takes. Check out David Beckham’s brutal F45 workout here , and check out the rest of David Beckham’s watch collection below.

