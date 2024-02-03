Mid-Thirties American Totally Transforms By Cutting One Food From His Diet

We’ve covered a lot of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. None of these body transformations, however, have so profoundly shown the impact of cutting one single ingredient from your diet.

The thirty-two-year-old Redditor — who goes by the username u/ComebackCaptian — posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealing an impressive 66lb (30kg) weight loss that he achieved — somewhat miraculously — in a single year. How did he do it? Let’s find out…

WATCH: Post Malone Tells Joe Rogan “Coke” Is The Secret Behind His 30kg Body Transformation.

Cut, Cut, Cut

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Consume enough protein: Protein is essential for preserving muscle mass during a cut. Aim for 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day. Limit carbohydrate and fat intake: To create a calorie deficit, you will likely need to reduce your carbohydrate and fat intake. However, it’s important not to eliminate these macronutrients entirely, as they are still essential for optimal health and energy levels. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

This Reddit poster took this brief very seriously, deciding to adopt a protein-centric diet that anticipated his love for late-night snacking…

“What I did first is I got my diet in order… I’m a big snacker at night so what worked for me was fasting in the morning and eating a very light lunch, about 300 calories. Then I ate a big, heavy, protein based meal… as much as I wanted because no matter what it’s hard to eat 1500 calories in one sitting.” u/ComebackCaptian

The Secret Ingredient

Before we get to the secret ingredient that this Redditor cut out to change his life, we wanted to take a quick detour and highlight his consistent training regime which helped turn the transformation from plain-and-simple weight loss into the total body recomposition you see today:

“So right now I do stair climbers for 10 mins [as a warm up]. I used to full body workouts but now I’ve switched to split days because I’m trying to build more size and strength. [My main exercises are] pull ups, dips, tricep pull downs, squats […] ome machine chest workouts, leg abductor and adductor, lat pull downs, farmer walks, and hip mobility exercises.” u/ComebackCaptian

Anyway, we’ve teased you long enough; here’s the one simple ingredient that this Redditor cut out of their diet wholesale and found that the weight just fell off:

“One of the weird things I pretty much permanently cut out of my diet was cheese; so many calories for so little [reward], so not worth it… any time I eat out, no cheese!” u/ComebackCaptian

As a cheese lover myself, it’s a hard but important pill to swallow. While we at DMARGE would always recommend looking for low-calorie, macro-friendly alternatives if you simply can’t live without your favourite foods… sometimes, the best way is to just go cold turkey. In this case, the results speak for themselves.