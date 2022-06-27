Pissed Passenger Wreaks Havoc At Bristol Airport

A man has been taken in for questioning after assaulting a member of airline staff at Bristol airport. The incident occurred after he was denied boarding his flight due to being allegedly intoxicated.

A man has made headlines around the world this morning, after pushing past his partner in order to throw a punch at an airline worker wearing a high vis vest (and then quarrel with another). The incident unfolded while the man was waiting to board a flight from Bristol to Alicante.

After hitting one of the airport workers, scuffling with another, then walking away, the man says “fill me in. Who’s going to fill me in? You’re going to fill me in? Silly [expletives]… f*ck off.” In other words: he was either pissed up, or pissed off (or both).

After the scuffle, one of the airport staff quickly separates his co-worker from the haymaker throwing holidaymaker and looks to call for back up.

Another man then appears and can be seen holding back one of the attacked airport staff, as the woman who had been pushed to the ground gets back up and pushes him. The offending pair have reportedly been arrested, questioned, and given conditional cautions.

Ths incident took place on Friday the 17th of June. Police have said the two passengers (the man and his partner) were denied entry to the flight due to being intoxicated. The man is said to have begun shouting at boarding gate staff when airport security and other passengers came over to calm the situation down.

That didn’t appear to work, however, with the man allegedly (if the video is to be believed) punching one of the security guards in the face.

A police spokesperson told local news site Bristol Live: “At around 9.30pm on Friday (17 June), officers based at Bristol Airport responded to a report that members of security staff had been assaulted after two people were stopped from boarding a flight, due to being intoxicated.”

“A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault. They were both interviewed and given conditional cautions.”

A spokesperson for the airport said: “Anti-social, violent, or threatening behaviour will not be accepted by Bristol Airport or airlines. Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and will fully support any police investigation.”

This isn’t the first time a fight has broken out near an Easyjet airport area. In Nice in 2017 an airport worker actually punched an Easyjet customer holding a baby…

This latest incident comes in a context of travel mayhem for Brits, with lots of flights lately having been cancelled or delayed, lots of baggage going astray, and rail strikes complicating travellers’ plans even further.

Welcome to summer…