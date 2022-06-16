The 25-Minute Bodyweight Workout Anyone Can Do

Want a simple, easy and effective workout you can perform literally anywhere? Look no further than this EMOM bodyweight workout.

When you think about ‘working out’, you’re almost certainly going to think you need a gym membership to get access to a variety of free weights, weight machines and cardio equipment. Gym equipment is great, but actually, your very own body weight can be enough to help you get athletically fit and strong – you just need to know which exercises to be performing.

Fortunately, we’ve found just the workout that uses just your body weight and incorporates simple exercises that literally anyone can do. No more excuses.

Check out Serge Wod’s 25-Minute EMOM Bodyweight Workout

It comes from Serge Wod, a man who admittedly doesn’t describe himself as a fitness expert… But considering his Instagram feed is littered with various minimalistic workouts that utilise well-known exercises, we’d say he has the experience and knowledge to pass on to others.

Serge’s bodyweight workout employs the EMOM method. EMOM stands for Every Minute On the Minute, which essentially means you perform the required number of reps of an exercise, within one minute. If you complete the reps before the one-minute timer is up, you can use the remaining time as a rest period, before moving on to the next exercise.

EMOM workouts can be an incredibly effective and efficient way to workout. Barbend adds they “can help you build strength, endurance, and a lot of mental grit as you work through a ton of volume in a teensy amount of time.”

In this instance, Serge’s EMOM bodyweight workout runs for 25-minutes – but ultimately, this is just a guide. You’re free to increase or decrease the time period if you wish, although a minimum of 15-minutes is the general guideline.

Serge’s EMOM bodyweight workout comprises the following exercises:

10 Burpees

15 Air Squats

15 Push-ups

20 Jumping Lunges

20 Sit-ups

The five exercises above should be familiar to anyone who has even the slightest interest in fitness, but Serge provides a video demonstration of all of them to help show you the correct form.

The beauty of this workout – and other bodyweight workouts – is not only the fact you don’t need any equipment but that these exercises can be performed literally anywhere. And, the more often you perform them, the more likely they are going to become ingrained in your daily routine.

So, instead of waking up and scrolling through TikTok (like we’re often tempted to do), you could lay out a yoga mat in your front room and perform a 20 to 25-minute workout to start your day.

And, once you’ve got this bodyweight variation nailed, you can progress by adding more weight. If you enjoy the EMOM workout method, then be sure to check out this 25-minute EMOM kettlebell workout to build some serious strength.