Genius ‘Bachelor’s Handbag’ Taco Cooking Hack Every Man Needs To Know

Not everyone is a talented cook. But no matter how dependent on Uber Eats you are, and no matter how dodgy your fry up skills, Hayden Quinn has a genius – and fairly easy – leftover roast chicken recipe you should be able to master.

The Bachelor’s Handbag (aka a roast chook), is an institution. Not only is it a quick and easy meal in the moment though, but if you have leftovers, you can turn them into something even better than your original feast. Don’t believe us? Check out the following clip from Australian celebrity chef Hayden Quinn.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Hayden shared with his 106K followers a mouth-watering leftover roast chook recipe you really need to try. He captioned the clip: “The bachelor’s handbag turns into a perfect taco for this weeks #tacotuesday.”

WATCH: Hayden Quinn shows you how to make tacos out of leftover roast chicken

In the comments, Hayden’s followers were quick to flex their comedic chops. One wrote: “Finally the bachelor gets some taco action.” Another said: “Shit that looks good.” Others praised the inventive use of the English language in Hayden’s use of the phrase “Bachelor’s handbag.”

For the full recipe and ingredients, see Hayden’s caption and instructions below (all via Instagram).

Ingredients

12 soft flour tacos, warmed

3 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded (plus the juice or ‘jelly’ from the bag)

1/2 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp ground cumin

2 Tbsp chipotle in adobo*, chopped

To serve

1/4 white cabbage, shredded

Sour cream

Extra chipotle in adobo sauce

Fresh coriander

Lime wedges

Method

Step 1. Fry the onion and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add the cumin and season with a little salt. Add the chipotle sauce and chicken jelly (if you have it) with 1/4 cup water. Simmer gently for 2-3 minutes.

Step 2. Add the chicken and stir through the sauce (add more water if needed to moisten).

Step 3. Serve the chicken with warm, soft tortillas, extra chipotle sauce, sour cream, shredded cabbage, coriander and lime.