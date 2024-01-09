Man Goes From ‘Dork To Dreamboat’ With The Golden Rule Of Weight Loss

We’ve covered a lot of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. None of these body transformations, however, have represented quite such a massive glow-up as this one…

The twenty-seven-ear-old Redditor — who goes by the username u/Nervous-Shock5977 — posted his most recent progress pics to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealing a massive 95lb (43kg) weight loss that he achieved over the course of eighteen months. How we managed to pull this off comes down to an impressive amount of discipline and one simple but essential rule…

The Key To Cutting

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Consume enough protein: Protein is essential for preserving muscle mass during a cut. Aim for 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day. Limit carbohydrate and fat intake: To create a calorie deficit, you will likely need to reduce your carbohydrate and fat intake. However, it’s important not to eliminate these macronutrients entirely, as they are still essential for optimal health and energy levels. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

This poster was generous enough to share some tips about how exactly he managed to stay in a consistent colour deficit, including a straightforward but often overlooked tip for avoiding those tempting high-calorie foods…

“Not bringing bad/trigger foods into my home helped tremendously… Any time you get a craving remember every 3500 calories is roughly a pound of body fat. Ask yourself if that cookie is really worth another 1/10th pound of body fat…” u/Nervous-Shock5977

The 90% Rule

You may still be wondering what kind of workouts or training regiment this poster paired alongside their cut and the answer is… it doesn’t really matter. The poster claims to have only started any kind of resistance training or weightlifting in September 2023, when he was already over a year into his journey. Similarly, he only began running 3 weeks ago at the time of writing.

And this is where the 90% rule comes into play: when you’re trying to lose weight, 90% of the results come from your diet, not your training. Of course, we at DMARGE recommend working on your nutritional intake alongside a well-balanced training program… for which our database of workouts is an invaluable tool.

Nevertheless, the point stands: you really can’t out-train a good diet. Here’s how the man himself describes the process:

“For those asking, this was 90% diet. I used to snack a lot and drink a lot of calories (like soda/milk). I don’t do either any more. I live alone which I find helpful since I can just not bring sh*t into the house. I was shooting to be in about a 500 calorie deficit a day.” u/Nervous-Shock5977

For so many, a classic New Year’s resolution is to go to the gym more. While this is still a great idea, this man’s experience begs us to reframe the debate; don’t beat yourself up if you struggle to hit the gym five times a week. Instead, focus on keeping those sweet treats at bay, and you’ll be amazed how much faster and more fulfilling your results will be.