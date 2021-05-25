There are few worse feelings than seeing black clouds roll over as you set up your shot on the tee, halfway through the full eighteen. Everyone says, ‘pack it up’, but when you look back at the group behind you, smiling and taking out their clubs, you realise something is wrong. You have everything a golfer needs, clubs, shoes, even the gloves, but you’re missing one thing they have, a waterproof jacket.

As golf has evolved, so has the equipment and apparel, and being an outdoor game, you are more vulnerable to the elements and that will never change. With a waterproof jacket, you’ll get the best of both worlds; you’ll be protected from the rain and you’ll be looking good at the same time. There is a huge demand on the performance of these jackets and they need to be adaptable for any sudden change in the weather to be able to protect you not just on the course, but off it as well.

You’ll never know when rain will hit, so having a waterproof jacket is like having a companion out there on the course. Thanks to the lightweight construction of modern jackets, they can easily be stored in push carts or even golf bags, giving quick access to shield yourself and keep playing. This is easily afforded by the development of polyester and cotton, which helps the rain to bounce off the jacket and not build up in the fibres and weigh you down.

Brands like Nike and Callaway use technological fabrics that can maintain the look and feel of the jacket even after being used many times. Other companies like Fairway & Greene and Bogner maintain the classic style of golf’s traditions but with modern materials, and brands such as Original Penguin and Rhone, put the style back into function.

GALLERY BEGINS AFTER THIS ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 23 Rhone Designing their outerwear to not only handle any tough conditions but to give you the confidence to embrace them as well, Rhone’s range of waterproof jackets were made for the extremes. All of their jackets come reinforced with ‘Primaloft Silver Insulation’, which is made from recycled materials and fibres that create millions of air-trapping pockets to keep you warm, even in the wet weather. Be sure to check out their ‘Tundra Quilted’ jacket for the very best protection. Shop Now

2 of 23 Lululemon No amount of function is ever lost when it comes to Lululemon’s range of outerwear jackets that are breathable, lightweight, water-repellant and of course, stylish. Made to sustain the rain and keep you warm and dry underneath the whole time, their jackets are filled with functional details such as their patented ‘Glyde’ fabric that is both water and wind-proof, and their ‘Active’ jacket even comes equipped with special vents under the arms for breathability and even reflective details. Shop Now

3 of 23 Hugo Boss When the weather isn’t in your favour and a drizzle is dampening your shot, even if you are not feeling good, at least you could be looking good in a Hugo Boss outerwear jacket. The combination of style and performance reaches its peak with this range of outerwear that features water-proof jackets and even gilets. With their ‘Water-Repellent Zip-Up’ jacket, you’ll find effortless style covering a stretchy fabric that is lined with carbon-effect trims and zipped pockets for extra storage. Shop Now

4 of 23 Vice Golf Wind and water are the enemies of every golfer, not just for the ball while in flight, but also for the golfer himself, and that's why Vice Golf have delivered a range of windbreakers that will keep you swinging comfortably even in those wet and gusty conditions. Designed to be worn walking on the course and even during play, the windbreaker is also water-repellant thanks to it’s ‘Aquasorb’ technology and can even withstand heavy rain for a full round. Shop Now

5 of 23 Peter Millar Peter Millar’s ‘Crown Sport’ collection delivers on every golfer’s need for protection from the elements but without doubling down on style. Offering fully water-proof fabric, seam-sealed protection meaning no amount of drizzle gets through and a soft, comfortable two-way stretch making these jackets optimal for play at any time under any condition. Be sure to check out the ‘Hyper Light Shield’ for a layered construction that has been tested by the pro’s on tour and will keep you dry in the rain and comfortable against the wind. Shop Now

6 of 23 Travis Mathew When designing their outerwear, Travis Mathew always strives for that perfect blend of comfortability and the superior style the brand is known for, and with their range of waterproof jackets they’ve achieved just that by keeping things functional. With their ‘June Gloom’ jacket you’ll find water-proof fabric that is ideal for those drizzly days on the course, seam-sealed 4-way stretch for full range of motion and lining that covers the front zipper to create a stylish minimalist look. Shop Now

7 of 23 Nike No list about outerwear would be complete without Nike’s contribution and their range of waterproof jackets shows why they are some of the most functional and modern styling out there right now. From their ‘Packable Windrunner’ jacket with it’s multi-vented design made from a stretchy jersey fabric and elasticised cuffs for extra comfort, to the ‘NSW Windrunner’ jacket that features a nylon-blend canvas fabric with a bungee-style cord fastening hood, and yes, they’re water-proof. Shop Now

8 of 23 Oakley Tame the elements and look fresh from the tee to the green with Oakley’s range of water-proof jackets that offer enhanced mobility and overall comfort. No matter what the condition is, these jackets will not crumble under the pressure. Using fabrics such as merino wool, cotton and polyester that compliments the water-repellent technology as seen in the ‘Oakley Golf’ jacket, that also features seamless construction that enhances overall movement and discreet zip pockets that create a minimalist style. Shop Now

9 of 23 GFore While everyone’s ducking for cover, you’ll be walking comfortably as you know that GFore has your back with a waterproof jacket that is built to stop those uncomfortable drips that slip through the cracks sometimes. Designed to be efficient and cover all the bases, their range of jackets, including the ‘Repeller’ jacket, feature ‘Dry-Tex’ fabric, magnetic closure pockets for storage protection and heat bonded seams meaning that you’ll be smiling as the clouds roll over. Shop Now

10 of 23 Fairway & Greene Designed to impress on and off the course, Fairway & Greene’s range of jackets have the kind of look and feel that is graceful without the effort. With outer shells made from a polyester cire overlay and merino layered with spandex that will keep the jacket looking dry even as the rain is pouring down. Their ‘Barnard Valley Long Sleeve’ jacket is the perfect piece for your next round that will keep you warm with it’s melange interior. Shop Now

11 of 23 Golfino If you’ve ever been worried about your phone or any other belongings getting wet, and you don’t want to keep them in your golf bag, Golfino has the jacket for you. With the ‘Pro-Look’ jacket, you’ll get everything you expect from a waterproof piece, including lightweight comfort and ultimate stretch for full range of motion, but the finer details are what separates it, with a special pocket for your phone and a stand up collar to shield you from the wind. Shop Now

12 of 23 Uniqlo A jacket for every occasion, Uniqlo may not have designed their range of jackets specifically for the game of golf, but they are adaptable for any outdoor activity. This makes them one of the most reliable as well, and it’s proven as their range includes parka’s to block the rain and wind to zip-up active jackets that are resilient against any weather condition, but be sure to check out the ‘Blocktech’ jacket for the very best (looking) in durability. Shop Now

13 of 23 Under Armour Staying true to the name, Under Armour have delivered the only jacket you’ll need to defend yourself from the grey clouds that darken the green. When everyone else heads to the clubhouse when the rain start to fall, you’ll stick it out because you have the ‘Storm Windstrike’ jacket that is wind and water-resistant that is fueled by their patented ‘UA Storm’ technology and a durable stretch-woven fabric that is soft and quiet giving every shot you take zero distractions. Shop Now

14 of 23 Bogner Whether you are stepping up to the tee or walking to your next flag, do so with the confidence that a luxury sports brand like Bogner can provide. Even when the weather isn’t in your favour, you’ll have nothing to worry about with their range of water-proof jackets that look as well as they perform. The range features a variety of different styles including the ‘Como Lightweight Down’ jacket with it’s ribbed stand-up collar and premium durability. Shop Now

15 of 23 Lyle & Scott Golf can be played anytime, but when the weather changes with the months, you have to be ready and Lyle & Scott have one of the widest range of jackets to prepare you for the coming cold. Made to be versatile against any weather condition, their jackets feature practical functions like extra pockets and fastening on the cuffs to give you an extra layer of security against the brisk. Be sure to check out the ‘Lightweight Sheer’ jacket for the very best in style and function. Shop Now

16 of 23 Walter Hagen The first major celebrity in golf history, Walter Hagen just had to have a brand that could live up to the legend and this range of jackets is suitable for every kind of player that loves a swing, no matter the conditions. The great man would never let a bit of drizzle get in the way and the ‘Mock Rain’ jacket is one of many that features waterproof fabric across a two-way colour scheme and an overall technical construction. Shop Now

17 of 23 Peak Performance Another brand that has a name to live up to, Peak Performance are not shy about letting you know they have the best range of waterproof jackets and given their extensive and passionate history of innovation for outerwear, we believe them. Their ‘Helium Hybrid’ jacket is the very best in protection from the elements with it’s repellent panels, and in comfort during play with stretchy fabrics and insulation, meaning you’ll be moving without restriction even when the degrees drop. Shop Now

18 of 23 Original Penguin For cool looks in cool weather, you can do no wrong with golf’s favourite birdie, Original Penguin. Their collection of jackets has you covered for any unpredictable condition that might turn your game sour, with thick layering on the inside, and a thin but durable shells on the outside as seen in the ‘Polar Fleece’ jacket, that is water-resistant and comes with a plain weave fabrication in a criss-cross pattern for extra durability. Shop Now

19 of 23 Callaway Golf outerwear is just another area that Callaway have lended their expertise to, and their range of waterproof jackets help to prepare you for the unexpected and keep you playing at your best, no matter what the weather brings, with a massive collection of different styles that come reinforced with breathable fabric that allows you to move comfortably. Check out the ‘StormGuard Waterproof’ that features the very best in quality and performance. Shop Now

20 of 23 Ogio When Ogio were designing their range of jackets, they were definitely using their noggins, especially when it came to developing their ‘All Elements Rain Jacket’, which provides the very best in water-proof quality, but when the weather gets bad, the sky turns dark and with this jacket you are able to turn it inside out for a fully reflective shell that remains completely impenetrable against the rain and will keep you comfortable and visible at all times. Shop Now

21 of 23 Kjus For performance wear with no limits, look no further than Kjus, pronounced shu-uss, and their range of water-proof jackets that are layered with repellant technology with innovative construction and an overall pure style that stays true to the brand's roots. Their ‘Locarno Golf’ jacket provides a lightweight feel with sealed seams, a toggle adjustable hem coupled with fastened wrist cuffs for that extra layer of protection that can be customised to your liking. Shop Now

22 of 23 Calvin Klein Since launching their golf brand in 2007, and putting fashion back into functionality, Calvin Klein have used the latest technologies and used them to craft some of the highest-quality and best-looking waterproof jackets. With their ‘Golf 365’ jacket, they wanted you to do just that, play anytime, under any condition, and thanks to the water-repellent coating to ensure when you stay dry when the rain falls, you could be doing it longer than that. Shop Now