Jack Quaid Says The Boys Season 3 Finale Is The Best Episode ‘They’ve Ever Done’

Jack Quaid, the star of Emmy-winning series The Boys, exclusively revealed to DMARGE that the latest season’s upcoming finale is the best episode of The Boys ever.

With the first four episodes of The Boys Season 3 now available on Amazon Prime Video, it’s safe to say that the ultra-violent and action-packed series is just as good as ever.

As a huge fan of The Boys – I even think it rivals the Marvel Cinematic Universe – I was delighted to chat with Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, during a special red carpet event that took place last week in Sydney.

And when I asked what his favourite episode of the latest season was, the actor not only revealed that the Season 3 finale, which will be released on the 24th of June, is his favourite – but it’s the best episode of The Boys ever.

“Hands down, six. It’s called Herogasm; I know it’s an insane title. But I love it because it’s such a crazy episode of The Boys but also every character gets something really monumental to do in it and I really can’t wait for you guys to see it.” Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid’s character Hughie, is constantly covered in blood and gore but Quaid never gets squeamish while filming. Image Credit: Amazon Studios

“I think it’s the best episode we’ve ever done… It’s a big claim but I think accurate. I don’t wanna over-hype it too much but yes, six hands down, it’s so good.”

Quaid also confessed that while he never gets squeamish while filming The Boys, when he watches the episodes… well, that’s a different story.

“I know all the gore is like, you know, cornstarch basically. And I’ve been bathed in the stuff at this point. But, it’s interesting, shooting it and watching it are two different things. When I watch it, yes, I do get squeamish even though I was there on the day and I know exactly what it took to make that gory thing happen…” Jack Quaid

“But making it, I’m like ‘oh this is just another day at the office’. But when they edit it all together with the visual effects and everything like that, it’s dicey. I’m seeing what you’re seeing and it’s insane.”

Watch DMARGE’s interview with The Boys star, Jack Quaid.

You can watch my entire interview with Jack Quaid below:

Read Next