Jake Paul Flexes His Flogness By Wearing $400,000 Jacob & Co Watch In The Gym

Jake Paul, YouTuber, social media star, boxer and certified flog has lived up to his poser status by wearing a Jacob and Co watch, of all things, in the gym.

While Jake may have won his recent fight against Anderson Silva by unanimous decision (although, the result is currently up for debate as to whether it was rigged or not) it was the watch Paul was spotted wearing on his wrist during training that has caught our attention.

The watch is question is a Jacob and Co Bugatti Chiron 16-Zylinder Tourbillon Rose Gold (ref. BU200.40.AE.AB.A), yours for US$431,135/AU$669,340 according to Chrono24 and a touch more affordable than the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Baguette owned by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jake Paul has caught headlines in the past for some of his watches in his collections being fake, but as far as DMARGE can tell, the ex-Disney stars newest timepiece is the real deal.

Similar to Ronaldo’s exquisite timepiece, Jake Paul’s too is designed to look like a miniature replica of the Bugatti Chiron’s W16 engine, and has been crafted from sapphire crystal. When you push the right-hand crown of the watch, the ‘engine’ comes to life – the crankshaft turns, the 16 pistons pump up and down and two ‘turbochargers’ on the side of the engine block spin.

Where Jake’s differs to Ronaldo’s, is that the social media star’s version isn’t encrusted with baguette diamonds. Instead, it simply rocks and 18K rose gold case but retains the skeleton dial, providing a view into the W16 engine replica that provides the power. Justifying the insane price tag is a 30-degree inclined tourbillon, making it ever so slightly easier to admire when wearing it on your wrist.

Jacob and Co. describe the watch as a “true engine on the wrist”, which is perhaps fitting given Paul’s admittedly impressive gas-tank in his most recent bout with Anderson Silva. But, what we can’t quite comprehend is the fact Paul wore it to a training session.

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor may not be one to pass up wearing a luxury watch when hitting the gym, but we’ve only seen him wear a $90,000 platinum Rolex Day-Date. Child’s play, if you ask us.

Is Jake Paul simply trying to imitate the Irishman? If his previous escapades are anything to go by, we wouldn’t put it past him again.

What is probably more likely is it is another opportunity for Paul to show off how much money he has been making from his boxing escapades…and to flex his flogness. It seems pretty fitting though – Jake Paul’s boxing career sometimes feels more about the pageantry and spectacle than the sport itself.

Wearing a watch this expensive to workout is another clear example of that.