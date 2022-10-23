Chris Hemsworth, Famously Muscly Man, Wears One Of Rolex’s Heaviest Watches

Chris Hemsworth might not be cultivating mass like he used to during his Marvel days, but instead, he’s cultivating a rather hefty watch collection…

The 39-year-old Hollywood superstar (and Australia’s biggest export – literally) was a TAG Heuer ambassador for years but has since parted ways with the popular Swiss watch brand. Since then, he’s been using his contractual freedom to pick up and wear a wide variety of watches.

We’ve seen him rock Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks, IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Chronographs, Bulgari Octo Finissimos, Apple Watches and even a Montblanc Meisterstück Heritage… Now, he’s added a Rolex to his collection.

Chris was spotted out and about in Byron Bay last Friday wearing a brand-new yellow gold Rolex Submariner Date (ref. 126618LN-0002): a rather eye-catching watch that would probably give most people wrist pain. Get your mind out of the gutter.

Images: Daily Mail / Rolex

First introduced in 2020, this luxurious take on Rolex’s iconic dive watch – arguably the most famous watch on the planet – might not be as suitable as a tool watch thanks to its 18ct yellow gold construction, but what it lacks in practicality, it more than makes up for with sheer baller status.

With a sticker price of AU$53,350, it’s almost four times as expensive as its equivalent in steel (ref. 126610LN-0001, which retails for AU$14,250). It also weighs nearly twice as much as its already fairly substantial steel sibling (296g vs. 158g). That’s ridiculously heavy for a watch, but that’s what you get when you go for an all-gold Sub.

Hemsworth is currently taking a break from filming Furiosa, a spin-off and a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. The blockbuster film, which is being filmed in rural New South Wales, is shaping up to be the biggest film production in Australian history, with over AU$343.2 million spent on the film thus far.

Check out some other highlights from Chris Hemsworth’s watch collection below.

