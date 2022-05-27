Chris Hemsworth Proves Big Guys Don’t Have To Wear Big Watches

Chris Hemsworth is one of Australia’s biggest celebrities, not only thanks to his popularity but also because he’s just a mountain of a man. Which makes his latest choice in watch all the more surprising…

Chris Hemsworth – the 38-year-old actor and fitness icon – is back on home soil, supporting his wife Elsa Pataky at the Sydney premiere of her latest film, Interceptor. A high-octane thriller that’s the brainchild of bestselling Aussie author Matthew Reilly, Hemsworth is also one of the film’s executive producers.

But unlike many action movie stars or Hollywood types – who love strapping chunky, garish watches to their wrists for these sorts of red carpet ‘dos – Hemsworth instead went for a much more subtle (but no less impressive) timepiece: a Bulgari Octo Finissimo Skeleton in pink gold (ref. 102946) worth AU$50,300.

It’s not the sort of watch we ever expected to see on Thor’s wrist, but there you go.

Weighing in at only 5.15mm thick, this glamorous watch features a manual-winding skeletonised movement housed in a rather striking sandblasted 18ct pink gold case and mounted on an alligator leather strap. Despite its slim form factor, the clever BVL 128SK movement manages to include both small seconds and power reserve indicators as well as boasting a 60-hour power reserve.

It’s a far cry from the Audemars Piguet and TAG Heuer pieces Hemsworth’s previously been spotted wearing… We guess he’s aging like a fine wine.

Hemsworth is set to star as the villainous, Elon Musk-like Steve Abnesti in Spiderhead, an upcoming dystopian sci-fi thriller that was filmed in Queensland last year. From the trailer, it seems as if Hemsworth’s role is a darkly humourous one, and we’re keen to see it when it drops on Netflix in June.

Hemsworth will also reprise his starring roles as the superhero Thor in Thor: Love & Thunder and black ops mercenary Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, both of which are scheduled for release within the next 12 months.