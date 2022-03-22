Thor Love And Thunder Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

The fourth Thor film and twenty-ninth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set for release this year, so here’s everything you need to know before it hits cinemas.

Thor: Love And Thunder will be released in Australian theatres on the 7th of July 2022.

The Cast & Crew

Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth is reprising his role as the titular character, Thor. Also reprising their roles from previous MCU films are Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Oscar-winner and veteran actor Christian Bale will make his debut in the MCU in Thor 4 as Gorr the God Butcher, a character from the Marvel Comics who is a supervillain set on killing all gods in the universe.

Taika Waititi, the Oscar-winning filmmaker, returned to co-write and direct Thor: Love And Thunder – just like he did for the third Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok – and will also make an appearance as the beloved character, Korg.

The Plot

The plot of Thor 4 has been kept under tight wraps as next to no details have been announced; not even a plot summary. We do, however, know that the film will follow the events of Avengers: Endgame where Thor left Earth with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ – which explains why Pratt, Klementieff, Bautista, Gillan, Gunn and Diesel have been listed in the official cast.

Another small detail we know is that Thor: Love And Thunder was inspired by the Mighty Thor comic book; which means it’s likely that Portman’s character Jane Foster will take on the mantle and powers on Thor in this film but we won’t know for sure until Thor: Love And Thunder’s released.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

As the film isn’t set to be released for a few more months, there are no current reviews of Thor: Love And Thunder. Fans of Thor and the MCU can’t wait for the fourth instalment though and have taken to Twitter to announce their excitement.

Trailer

Unfortunately the trailer for Thor: Love And Thunder hasn’t been released yet, but we’ll add it here as soon as it drops.

