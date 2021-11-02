The Shoes Of James Bond & Where To Buy Them

While he may be considered the greatest spy of all time, there’s no denying that James Bond is also one of the best-dressed gents on the planet. Whether you prefer Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, or Roger Moore’s take on the suave character, those who prefer older Bond films can’t dismiss that Daniel Craig’s James Bond has one hell of a wardrobe.
In particular, Craig’s shoes are extremely stylish and sophisticated; and while we’re, of course, talking about the opulent dress shoes he wears with tuxedos in those famous casino scenes, we’re also talking about the various boots and sneakers he wears during recon, romantic, and action scenes.
If you’re looking to take some style cues from Craig’s Bond, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve tracked down which shoes 007 wears. For the most recent Bond flicks – Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die – the spy seems to almost exclusively wear shoes from British brand Crockett & Jones, which now has an official partnership with EON Productions (the makers of James Bond films).
That being said, the famous spy does still wear shoes from other brands which we’ve featured below.
No Time To Die [released 2021]
Palladium Pampa Cuff WP Lux Boot
Comfortable with an understated style, Palladium’s Pampa Cuff WP Lux boots will keep your feet dry thanks to a sealed seam and waterproof stitching thread on the oiled nubuck leather. The boots also feature soft microfiber collars to provide insulated padding to your ankles. Mr Bond wears these boots whilst retrieving his Aston Martin from a garage.
Crockett & Jones Highbury Derby Shoe
Made from the finest leather, the Highbury is a plain-toed derby. The Dainite rubber soles will provide you with support and protection in wet or snowy weather, while the overall design of the shoe will provide you with an extremely sophisticated look. Crockett & Jones’ Highbury shoes are worn by James Bond during the London scenes of No Time To Die, as well as during the rooftop scene in previous Bond film, Skyfall.
Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Rivingston Boat Shoe
Sperry’s extremely stylish Gold Cup Authentic Original Rivingston boat shoe features a genuine hand-sewn moccasin construction that conforms to your foot for durable, broken-in comfort, shock-absorbing heel cups & Ortholite insoles for added stability, and an extra memory foam layer for ultimate cushioning. The Sperry shoes are worn by James Bond during the Jamaican sailboat scenes.
Drake’s Crosby Moc-Toe Chukka Boot
Crafted with premium suede uppers and hardy rubber crepe soles, Drake’s Crosby boot features the classic three-eyelet silhouette of a chukka but also has distinctive moccasin-style stitching around the vamp. The result is a unique yet rugged and refined boot. Featured briefly in the No Time To Die trailer, these boots are also worn by 007 during the scenes in Matera.
Crockett & Jones Molton Chukka Boot
Featuring a classic chukka boot silhouette, Crockett & Jones’s Molton boot is handmade with suede that’s been wax treated to give the boots some water resistance. Goodyear welted and with rubber soles, these boots are extremely durable as well as stylish and protective. Daniel Craig wears these shoes as Bond during the scenes taking place in Norway.
Spectre [released 2015]
Danner Mountain Light II Boot
Danner’s Mountain Light II boots are handcrafted with premium leather & Cordura and feature a Gore-Tex waterproof breathable lining. The Vibram sole provides superior traction, stability, and shock absorption on rugged terrain and ‘airthotic’ heel cradles and arch supports will keep your feet comfortable. James Bond wears the Danner Mountain Light II boots during the scenes taking place in Austria.
Crockett & Jones Norwich Derby Shoe
A lace-up derby shoe with straight toe caps, the Norwich has been handmade with the finest black calf leather. Featuring Dainite rubber soles for traction, these stylish derby’s will add a touch of luxury to your shoe collection. Bond wears Crockett & Jones’ Norwich derby shoes in a few different scenes of Spectre, most notably, the opening scene in Mexico and the Morroco lair scene.
Crockett & Jones Camberley Boot
Crockett & Jones’ Camberley boots feature a top cap design and double buckles; similar to a monk shoe. Made from the finest calf leather and with Dainite rubber soles, these boots will keep you comfortable in true style. The Camberley’s are worn by the famous spy during the funeral and car chase scenes set in Rome.
Sanders & Sanders Hi-Top Chukka Boot
The Hi-Top Chukka Boots feature premium suede uppers that sit upon tonal rubber crepe soles which offer both comfort and durability. Cushioned insoles will provide your feet with support, while the overall style and design of the boot will keep your look smart-casual. Mr Bond sports the Sanders & Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas in the final action scenes of the film.
Crockett & Jones Alex Oxford Shoe
A plain fronted whole-cut oxford, Crockett & Jones’ Alex is crafted with the finest calf leather and features single leather soles. The Alex oxfords are also Goodyear welted so you know these sophisticated shoes will last for many, many wears. Worn by 007 during Spectre’s Morrocan train scene, the Alex oxford shoes are also worn by Bond in previous film, Skyfall during the casino scenes.
Skyfall [released 2012]
Adidas Gazelle Sneaker
A classic Adidas style, the Gazelle sneaker has a sleek and functional design and features suede nubuck uppers. With Adidas’ signature serrated 3-Stripes detail, the Gazelles are available in a huge variety of colours but if you really want to copy James Bond, you’ll need a blue pair, as he wears a blue pair of Gazelle sneakers during the workout scenes.
Crockett & Jones Islay Boot
Crockett & Jones’ Islay boot is a full brogue derby boot with a wingtip design. Featuring Dainite rubber soles and storm welts for added water resistance, the Islay boots have been made with the finest scotch grain calf leather. Bond wears these cool boots during the Scotland scenes in the film.
Crockett & Jones Tetbury Chukka Boot
Made from European calf skins with a soft tannage for extra comfort, Crockett & Jones’ Tetbury boot features a classic chukka silhouette. Goodyear welted and with Dainite rubber soles, the Tetbury’s will be a fine versatile addition to any wardrobe. During the action scenes that take place in Turkey and Shanghai, Mr Bond can be seen wearing the Tetbury chukka boots.
Quantum of Solace [released 2008]
Church’s Ryder LW 3 Desert Boot
Featuring Castoro suede uppers, Church’s Ryder LW3 desert boots are a rather stylish and versatile shoe. With lightweight double-soles, internal lining for longevity of wear, and Goodyear construction, these boots have been made to last. Church’s Ryder L3 boots are worn multiple times by Bond during Quantum of Solace; whenever he is casually dressed you can spot these boots.
Casino Royale [released 2006]
Unfortunately, all of the shoes James Bond wore in this film are completely out of stock and are virtually impossible to get your hands on… Forgive us, the film was released 15 years ago!
