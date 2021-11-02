The Shoes Of James Bond & Where To Buy Them

While he may be considered the greatest spy of all time, there’s no denying that James Bond is also one of the best-dressed gents on the planet. Whether you prefer Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, or Roger Moore’s take on the suave character, those who prefer older Bond films can’t dismiss that Daniel Craig’s James Bond has one hell of a wardrobe.

In particular, Craig’s shoes are extremely stylish and sophisticated; and while we’re, of course, talking about the opulent dress shoes he wears with tuxedos in those famous casino scenes, we’re also talking about the various boots and sneakers he wears during recon, romantic, and action scenes.

If you’re looking to take some style cues from Craig’s Bond, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve tracked down which shoes 007 wears. For the most recent Bond flicks – Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die – the spy seems to almost exclusively wear shoes from British brand Crockett & Jones, which now has an official partnership with EON Productions (the makers of James Bond films).

That being said, the famous spy does still wear shoes from other brands which we’ve featured below.