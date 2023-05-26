Jeff Bezos Building $270m Beverley Hills Mega-Mansion For New Wife

Written by Finlay Mead

Former world’s richest man Jeff Bezos and his newly engaged partner, Lauren Sanchez, are back in the United States after a whirlwind European vacation. Now, newly released photos reveal that Bezos has resumed construction on his massive Beverly Hills estate, which he purchased for a staggering $270 million ($175 million USD).

It’s been a busy few weeks for Jeff Bezos. Between wearing a barely-there sheer polo to the Miami GP and his controversial $723m yacht finally being seen under sail for the first time, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the once world’s richest man — recently eclipsed by Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk — might want to take a few days off to decompress.

As they say, however, there’s no rest for the wicked: Bezos has wasted no time resuming construction on his Beverly Hills superestate, destined to serve as the dream marital home to Bezos and new partner Lauren Sanchez after they tie the knot.

Bezos purchased the sprawling 10-acre property — previously owned by Jack Warner, onetime President of Warner Bros — in 2020. Featuring a three-story mansion, guest house, gym, pergola, and security guard house, the megamansion’s expansion plans faced a temporary setback due to issues with a new “game court fence.” My heart bleeds…

The Amazon founder’s real estate portfolio is valued at an astounding $920 million ($600 million USD). In addition to three Beverley Hills properties, Bezos owns four separate apartments in a prestigious art-deco building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and a $35 million ($23 million USD) mansion in Washington D.C.’s upscale Kalorama neighbourhood, purchased shortly after acquiring the Washington Post in 2016.

While awaiting the completion of their much-needed new home, Bezos and Sanchez have found solace in the lavish Malibu compound of financial guru Lester Knispel, who’s made a name for himself among America’s most exclusive circles for managing the wealth of ultra-famous celebrities including the Kardashians, Mariah Carey, and Nicki Minaj.

Bezos’ new pad as seen from the front, including a pretty grand set of columns. Image: Splash News.

Knispel’s home offers the couple a serene oceanfront retreat where they can rest away from public scrutiny. Sanchez even shared a photo on Instagram of the happy couple standing outside Knispel’s luxurious abode. The pair, soon to be married, became engaged on Bezos’ extravagant $723 million superyacht, Koru, named after a Maori symbol of an unravelling fern.

Bezos’ taste in polo shirts might be questionable, but when it comes to big-ticket items it looks like that hard-earned Amazon cash is in safe hands.