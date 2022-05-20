Johnny Depp May Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean, Producer Says

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, has revealed whether or not Johnny Depp will ever appear in a future Pirates movie…

The multi-million dollar film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean is set to return with a sixth and potentially seventh film, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

In an interview promoting his latest film – Top Gun: Maverick – with The Sunday Times, Bruckheimer revealed that two scripts are currently in the works.

Bruckheimer also hinted that Australian actress, Margot Robbie will star in at least one of these upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean films.

“We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts – one with her, one without.” Jerry Bruckheimer

Upon disclosing this, Bruckheimer was inevitably asked about whether Johnny Depp will be included in future Pirates of the Caribbean films. Depp, of course, is currently in the midst of an ugly defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp alleges that an op-ed Heard wrote ruined Depp’s career and lost him multiple roles, including Captain Jack Sparrow – the iconic character he played in the first five Pirates of the Caribbean films and even earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

Bruckheimer kept things vague and said Depp will not return to the Pirates franchise anytime soon but his return – or rather, lack of return – is not necessarily set in stone…

“[Will Depp be back?] Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.” Jerry Bruckheimer

Depp fans are devastated at this news and took to Twitter to express their dismay.

Johnny made pirates the success it is, he created Captain Jack Sparrow. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is nothing without him. I will not watch any further movies without Johnny as Captain Jack.#NoJohnnyNoPirates — Victoria Fannibal (@vickieeh1) May 15, 2022

When you think yourself dumb, remember there's some Disney producer out there making a Pirates Of The Caribbean movie without Johnny Depp. — Dan Vasc (@Dan_Vasc) May 16, 2022

I love Margot Robbie but unfortunately I don't give a flying fuck about any Pirates that isn't starring Johnny Depp.#NoJohnnyNoPirates #IStandWithJohnyDepp — stylescat 🌬 (@kstylescat) May 17, 2022

A petition on change.org that’s named “We want Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow” has also received well over 800, 000 signatures. However, Depp stated during the defamation that he has no desire to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

When asked by Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, “The fact is, Mr Depp, if Disney came to you with three hundred million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” to which Depp responded with,

“That is true, Mr Rottenborn.” Johnny Depp

Therefore, only time will tell whether Depp will ever return for a future Pirates film. But in all honesty, it seems unlikely.