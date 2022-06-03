These A-Listers Have Thrown Their Support Behind Johnny Depp, Including One Famous Australian

Now that the defamation trial of the century is over, celebrities are flocking to support Johnny Depp’s victory on Instagram.

By now, you would’ve definitely heard the verdict of the infamous Johnny Depp & Amber Heard defamation trial. Depp ultimately won – all elements of his claim were found in favour by the jury – and was awarded US$15 million ($10 million in compensatory damages and US$5 million in punitive damages).

Heard, on the other hand, was only successful with one of her counterclaims and was awarded US$2 million in compensatory damages.

Johnny Depp’s response to winning his defamation case against Amber Heard. Image Credit: @johnnydepp

Both Depp and Heard took to Instagram once the verdict was read to make statements. Depp was thankful to the jury and wrote, “… the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled,” while Heard expressed her loss was a setback for women:

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words… I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.” Amber Heard

Prior to the trial and even while the trial was ongoing, many celebrities were rather quiet about their thoughts on the case. However, these recent Instagram posts from both Depp and Heard have allowed us to see which side many celebrities have now taken.

Notable celebs who liked Depp’s Instagram post discussing his defamatory case’s victory include Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Adams, Bella Hadid, Halle Berry, Naomi Campbell, Zoe Saldaña, Henry Golding, Taika Waititi, Cody Simpson, Norman Reedus, Juliette Lewis, Jason Priestly and Patti Smith – just to name a few.

Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017. Image Credit: Getty Images

Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo – whose time at McLaren is apparently “over” – has also liked Depp’s post.

In stark comparison, Heard’s post has only had four notable celebrities like it: Selma Blair, Sarah Steele, Kate Nash and, Heard’s Aquaman 2 co-star, Jason Momoa. What’s interesting about Momoa though is that he also liked Depp’s post – perhaps that’s his way of not taking sides?

Ultimately, it’s clear just by looking at these two posts who the vast majority of A-Listers support: Mr Johnny Depp.