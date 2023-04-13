Jon Rahm Wins US Masters Wearing Every Top Athletes’ Must-Have Rolex Watch

Written by Jamie Weiss

Jon Rahm, the Spanish golfing phenom whose unlikely rise to stardom continues to captivate sports fans, just won arguably the most prestigious tournament in golfing – the US Masters – and donned a rather impressive Rolex to celebrate.

Golf is one of the most formal and stuffy sports on the planet… Which is why it’s so exciting when someone comes along and breaks the mould. In the 90s, it was the hard-drinking, hard-smoking John Daly. In the 00s, it was Tiger Woods, who defied racism to become one of the greatest golfers of all time.

You could argue that in the 2020s, Jon Rahm – a.k.a. “Rahmbo” – is that figure. Born with clubfoot and known for his unconventional playing style, as well as his overwhelming charm and fiery Latin character, Rahm’s victory in Augusta last week was an exciting moment for golf.

Donning the iconic green jacket, Rahm was visibly emotional… And while his lairy pink polo clashed with the sober green jacket a bit, the blue-dialled Rolex Sky-Dweller on his wrist was the perfect accessory to pair with the most coveted prize in golf.

Images: Getty / Rolex

The Sky-Dweller, one of Rolex’s most distinctive and unusual models, is proving to be a must-have for top athletes around the world. Giannis Antetokounmpo has one, as does LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Conor McGregor, Leon “Rocky” Edwards, Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo… Clearly, Rahm’s in good company.

It’s Rolex’s first and only annual calendar timepiece – which also happens to feature dual time zones – and is an interesting hybrid between a dress watch and a tool watch that’s often overlooked by Rolex buyers.

A GMT watch like the famous GMT-Master, the Sky-Dweller has a truly unique approach to telling time that’s quite unlike any other watch. The dial of the Sky-Dweller indicates the local time and date via the centre hands and 3 o’clock date window – so far, so normal – but also indicates the month by the small rectangular windows next to the hour markers, which change from white to red. The 24-hour disc in the middle of the dial displays a second time zone, intended to be your home time.

Rahm’s Masters win marks his second major championship, having previously won the 2021 US Open – the other most prestigious golf title, and the first Spaniard to have done so.