Kennedy Unveil An Exclusive Deal For Australian Watch Buyers This Christmas

Have you been sitting on the fence about getting your loved one (or yourself) a nice watch this Christmas? Well, um and ah no longer: Kennedy has just announced a fantastic new offering that’s bound to sweeten the deal.

Australia’s leading luxury retailer – whose extensive selection of watches and jewellery make for the perfect gifts this holiday season – is running a Gift With Purchase campaign throughout December, featuring their latest accessories brand, Wolf.

Kennedy clients who purchase a watch either online or in one of Kennedy’s many boutiques will receive a complimentary Wolf Watch Winder valued at $565.

Founded in 1834, Wolf is one of the world’s foremost creators of watch winders, watch boxes, and jewellery cases. Not only are Wolf’s creations eminently practical, but they’re also very beautiful.

This is a watch winder par excellence. A patented lock-in cuff ‘locks’ your timepiece into the rotator drum for a secure fit, which is lined with low-density foam to accommodate all wrist sizes without putting pressure on your bracelet.

Every Wolf winder counts the precise number of rotations, and there’s a number of rotation programs you can choose from to best suit your needs. It will even return your watch to the position it started in when the winding cycle has been completed. It can also be run on either AC power or AA batteries.

One of Kennedy’s many boutiques.

A proper watch winder is an indispensable accessory for anyone who’s into watches, so Kennedy’s really spoiling their customers with this one. If you needed a reason to bite the bullet and purchase a watch this Christmas and holiday season, you’ve got one now.

Of course, you might just want to spoil yourself – but a luxury watch is the epitome of a thoughtful gift, with each piece functioning as a subtle extension of one’s personality.

Whether it be a specific colour choice, a style or even a brand, the watch one wears is more than just something to tell the time. So, knowing what makes your loved ones tick is a gift in and of itself.

Kennedy’s range spans the breadth of the entire watch world – from Cartier and Piaget to IWC Schaffhausen or OMEGA, they’ve got something for everyone. No matter what you (or your loved ones) are into, Kennedy has you covered… And no matter what watch you buy, a watch winder is the perfect accompanying gift.

Terms and conditions apply. See kennedy.com.au for the full details.