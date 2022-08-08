New York’s Controversial ‘Gucci Pastor’ Gets Robbed Of His Gucci

Matthew 5:5 says “blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.” Maybe that’s why this Gucci-loving preacher has had his luxurious possessions stripped from him…

In what’s quickly shaping up to be one of the most bizarre stories of 2022, Bishop Lamor Whitehead – the leader of an obscure Brooklyn congregation called Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries – was robbed of around $1 million of chains, rings, watches and other jewellery in the middle of a service.

The theft was actually captured on livestream – although the congregation has since taken down the video.

The controversial pastor, a prosperity gospel preacher known for his outlandish taste in designer clothes, luxury goods and high-end automobiles, has called the robbery (or rather his survival) a miracle… But it’s also raised obvious questions about why a man of God should have such insane luxuries, as well as drawn attention to Whitehead’s chequered past.

WATCH the ‘Gucci Pastor’ getting robbed below.

Whitehead, who has also been called the “bling bishop”, has allegedly committed identity theft numerous times and owes more than $400,000 in judgments to a construction company that built his house as well as the credit union that financed his Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover, according to The New York Times.

RELATED: New $250,000 Range Rover ‘Decapitation’ Is An Automotive Horror Story

Well, you know what 1 Timothy 6:10 says: “the love of money is the root of all evil…”