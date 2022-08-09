The Watches Lando Norris Wears When He’s Away From The Formula 1 Track

Lando Norris is one of Formula 1’s youngest and most exciting talents… But it’s the high-end timepieces he wears when he’s not on the job that has got us excited lately.

The 22-year-old Brit, who races for McLaren alongside Daniel Ricciardo, has established himself as one of the brightest stars in international motorsports since his F1 debut in 2019. Halfway through the F1 season, which. has paused for a summer break, Norris sits at 7th in the standings – an impressive feat considering how lacklustre McLaren’s car is this year.

McLaren is currently finding itself in a rather sticky situation, with all the drama around Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo consuming the beleaguered team. Lando, for his part, is staying well out of it, announcing he’s going on a holiday by sharing a fake out-of-office autoreply on Instagram.

“Thanks for your email. I will be away from the office until [next week] for [holiday] with no access to email. If your request is urgent, please contact [@mclaren]. Otherwise, I’ll get back to you as quickly as possible when I return…” Love it.

Seems he’s also treated himself to a rather nice watch to wear on his holiday, too.

Images: @landonorris / Audemars Piguet

Norris’ recent posts show him wearing a brand-new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph “50th Anniversary” (ref. 26240ST.OO.1320ST.01), which retails for AU$45,420.

As the name implies, this model celebrates the 50th anniversary of this popular luxury sports watch, and as of such features a unique 50th anniversary automatic rotor design, which AP will discontinue next year. It also boasts a unique shade of blue for its “Grande Tapisserie” dial called Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50.

RELATED: Audemars Piguet’s Most Iconic Watch Ever Gets A ‘Jumbo’ Update

This AP isn’t the only flashy watch Norris has been spotted wearing lately. After the Miami Grand Prix, Norris was spotted wearing an AU$15,100 Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ (ref. 126710BLRO-0001) – one of the most iconic watches of all time – while partying at a Kygo gig alongside the Norwegian DJ and fellow F1 young gun and reigning World Champion, Max Verstappen.

The two drivers also copped some diamond-studded palm tree necklaces from Kygo’s fashion label, Palm Tree Crew. Ah, the lives of the rich and the famous…

Images: @kygo / Rolex

Of course, Lando’s most commonly seen wearing a variety of Richard Mille watches when he’s on the job, as Richard Mille is a major sponsor of McLaren.

RELATED: Lando Norris Spotted Dismantling His Car Whilst Casually Wearing $300,000 Watch

This is hardly an imposition – Richard Mille is one of the most desirable and hard-to-attain watch brands on the planet – but it’s interesting to see what watches he spends his own money on.

Speaking of, check out our video below that exposes some of the other high-end watches F1 drivers wear when they’re ‘off-duty’.

