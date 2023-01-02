Lewis Hamilton Drops Biggest Hint At Career After Formula 1

It seems Sir Lewis Hamilton is spending the F1 off-season nursing his passion for filmmaking, with the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion sharing a candid moment on social media yesterday.

The F1 off-season is a torturously long time for both drivers and fans alike, but Hamilton’s keeping busy, posting on Instagram about reading scripts (with the help of a gassy family pet).

“There I was, sat innocently reading a script when Oscar farts directly in my face. I moved, he followed. Sat like this the rest of the night,” the star captioned his photo of him covering up his nose, laptop on his chest. It’s a bit TMI but it’s also a cute human moment the likes of which we don’t often see from Hamilton… As well as a rather revealing one.

Late last year, Hamilton shared that he’s set up his own film and TV production company, Dawn Apollo Films, and that he already has two projects in the pipeline. Since then, speculation that Hamilton’s planning a career change to filmmaking has reached a fever pitch – and this small social media moment only fans those flames.

Looking to trade the F1 podium for the Oscars podium, Lewis?

Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films will produce the much-anticipated Formula 1 movie, an Apple production that is slated to star Brad Pitt and be directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski. Hamilton has also confirmed his company is developing a feature documentary focusing on his own glittering career, both on and off the track.

You might be surprised but Hamilton’s actually no stranger to filmmaking. He’s actually produced two films in support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); one in 2012 about street children in the Philippines and one in 2014 about child malnutrition in Haiti. Both films helped raise over £10 million for UNICEF.

Hamilton has also made guest appearances in the Disney/Pixar Cars films and was credited as an executive producer on the controversial vegan documentary The Game Changers alongside tennis champ Novak Djokovic and NBA star Chris Paul.

We also missed out on seeing Hamilton on the big screen last year. Lewis revealed that his mate Tom Cruise offered him a role as a fighter pilot in Top Gun: Maverick, but was forced to decline the offer due to it clashing with the 2021 F1 season. Talk about a need for speed…