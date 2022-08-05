Lewis Hamilton Proves Real Men Wear Pink

Lewis Hamilton has never been afraid to take risks, whether that’s on the track or on the runway – and his latest sartorial adventure only reinforces that reputation.

The seven-time Formula 1 World Champion (and F1’s most stylish man) has just announced a partnership with Italian luxury house Valentino – a brand he’s frequently been seen wearing over the years – for the brand’s autumn/winter 2022-23 collection, titled the Pink PP Collection.

As you may have been able to guess, the collection revolves around a single colour: pink. Lewis has always said that purple’s his favourite colour (go figure) but we reckon he looks pretty good in this monochromatic Valentino fit.

Why ‘Pink PP’, though? Because Valentino’s creative director is called Pierpaolo Piccioli. Get your mind out of the gutter…

These days, straight men are largely comfortable with the idea of a salmon jacket or trousers, but full-on hot pink is another prospect entirely. But as HAM shows, real men can wear pink.

Lewis is seen here painting his signature ‘Still We Rise’ motto in pink for the campaign. Image: Valentino

The highlight of the fit is the AU$1,380 One Stud Low-Top Nappa Leather sneakers Lewis has got on. The 37-year-old Brit has always been a big fan of chunky sneakers, and we reckon these joints look pretty good in pink.

This isn’t the first time Lewis has experimented with bold colours. Take this orange jumpsuit he rocked before the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix. He’s even done all-pink before – check out this double denim look he wore in 2020.

Hamilton’s got the time to go off and do fashion shoots as the F1’s on a bit of a break at the moment. We’re just over halfway through the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, with the next race, the Belgian Grand Prix, not until the 26th-28th of August.